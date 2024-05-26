Inspired by the iconic The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror has quickly become one of the most exciting television shows in the sci-fi genre as well as one of the best series of the 21st century. This is due in part to the way the Netflix show (originally broadcast on Channel 4) provides audiences with thought-provoking and mind-bending episodes that delve into the dangers of contemporary, highly advanced technology and the digital world while shedding light on important social issues.

Most Black Mirror episodes ring true to the world as it is today; that's why it is such an affecting and mentally stimulating series, inciting audiences to question what's next in store. However, some episodes stand out more, while others are overshadowed by higher-rated, more popular episodes in the show despite also being solid entries. From Metalhead to Hated in the Nation, we analyze the most underrated Black Mirror episodes that deserve more love, considering their concept, narrative, and execution.

10 "Metalhead"

Season 4, Episode 5

Metalhead is perhaps one of the least-watched Black Mirror episodes. Although it certainly isn't the best out of the bunch, it still deserves a bit more love from general audiences. The hard sci-fi episode of the series introduces audiences to a well-crafted post-apocalyptic landscape of Scottish Moors, focusing on a woman, played by Maxine Peake, who attempts to survive in a land full of robotic dogs.

One reason some audience members may find Metalhead underwhelming is that, compared to higher-rated episodes in the series, its premise isn't as impactful and lacks meaning. The AI-related technology shown in the episode is not as groundbreaking as other gadgets in the series, and its message is more ambiguous than others previously presented. However, despite this perspective, Metalhead is undeniably well-executed, intense, and atmospheric.

9 "Striking Vipers"

Season 5, Episode 1

Season five's first episode stars Marvel's star Anthony Mackie alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, focusing on two estranged college friends who reunite later in life only for a series of triggering, video game-related events to take place and alter their lives forever.

While all Black Mirror season 5 episodes were released to mixed reviews, some stood out more than others. Striking Vipers was particularly controversial due to its depiction of the fluidity of sexuality and gender. However, the episode is still worth checking for its innovative premise and the way it questions body dysmorphia, friendship, family, and love. Even if it isn't used to its fullest potential (San Junipero's queer premise was way more appealing, for one), Striking Vipers' concept is certainly compelling and deserves more love.

8 "Loch Henry"

Season 6, Episode 2

Although Joan Is Awful (arguably the most relevant episode in season 6) and Beyond the Sea were the most talked-about episodes of Black Mirror's latest chapter, Loch Henry is also worth mentioning as one of the best. The story focuses on a young couple (Samuel Blenkin and Myha'la) who travel to a Scottish town to start to work on a nature documentary, only to find themselves caught on a web involving a local story with shocking events.

Fans of crime mysteries will certainly be fascinated by the underrated Loch Henry, a genuinely intriguing and gripping episode that ranks high among the show's scariest — at least atmosphere-wise. No doubt, the second episode of season six is chilling, featuring a razor-sharp critique of the effects of true crime media (a genre that continues to rise in popularity) on its victims.

7 "Crocodile"

Season 4, Episode 3

In the under-watched Crocodile, an insurance agent (Kiran Sonia Sawar) is tasked with investigating a minor traffic incident using a tech device that manifests people's memories, inspired by a similar tech in the episode The Entire Story of You. However, things go south when she realizes that one of her witnesses (Andrea Riseborough) has something to hide.

Nordic noir fans will probably find Crocodile an appealing and dark Black Mirror episode, despite its somewhat simplistic and straightforward plot. While it is by no means the show's finest, Crocodile is an intriguing tale of guilt with a bold, brutal, and well-written female character at its center. It explores the consequences of past actions, perfectly shedding light on the sinister, dangerous side of technology once more.

6 "USS Callister"

Season 4, Episode 1

Clearly inspired by the original Star Trek series, USS Callister is surprisingly one of Black Mirror's least discussed episodes. The first chapter of season 4 follows Jesse Plemons' Captain Robert Daly, who presides over his crew with courage and guides them on intergalactic quests. However, when a new recruit (Cristin Milioti) steps into the picture, she soon discovers that nothing is what it seems.

While this is by no means a flawless episode, USS Callister is definitely not as overrated as some claim it to be. Instead, it is probably one of the show's less discussed, and its original premise involved tyranny, slavery, and oppression makes for a great time in front of the screen.

5 "Arkangel"

Season 4, Episode 2

Directed by none other than Jodie Foster, this shocking Black Mirror episode showcases the consequences of overprotective parenting and some parents' desire to shield their children from all the "wrongs" of the world that may come to harm them. In Arkangel, a mother invests in a new technology that allows her to keep track of her daughter, who she nearly lost.

Featuring highly advanced tech, a disturbing and meaningful premise (that explores growing up and puberty quite well), and thought-provoking themes to keep audiences invested, the genuinely stressful Arkangel is peak Black Mirror. Even if its heartbreaking tale isn't as popular as other similar narratives that are more beloved — a great example would be Nosedive — it deserves a spot as one of the show's most tragic, jaw-dropping, saddest, and best overall.

4 "Smithereens"

Season 5, Episode 2

Although Striking Vipers deserves a spot on this list, Smithereens is arguably the best Black Mirror episode from season 5, even if it is still under-watched by the series' target audience. The crime drama stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace and focuses on a cab driver who becomes the center of attention on a day that spirals out of control.

One of the best aspects of this episode is its incredible central performance; Smithereens is astoundingly acted, with Scott's efforts easily standing out. It also benefits from an ambiguous and emotionally charged narrative following a cab driver who threatens to shoot his client if he doesn't get him connected on the phone to a social media CEO. As always, the memorable but underrated Black Mirror episode delivers a poignant message: a saddening warning about people's dependence on phones and social media, an alarming topic that rings true these days.

3 "Men Against Fire"

Season 3, Episode 5

Black Mirror offers audiences an intriguing take on the war and crime genre in season 3's intense and disturbing fifth episode. This chapter stars the talented Malachi Kirby in the lead role and follows future soldiers and Raiman, who are tasked with protecting scared villagers from an infestation of feral mutants.

Meditating about the use of advanced technology in war contexts, the dehumanization of soldiers, and PSTD from mass murder, the stimulating Men Against Fire deserves a nod when it comes to the most underrated Black Mirror episodes, despite its mixed reviews and poorer ranking when compared to other episodes in the show. Although it feels a bit predictable at times, Men Against Fire's writing and political message is top-notch.

2 "The National Anthem"

Season 1, Episode 1

Interestingly, the first episode of the show often isn't the first choice for newbies who want to get into Black Mirror, perhaps because it isn't as tech-loaded as other episodes on the show. The story centers around Prime Minister Michael Callow, who finds himself between a rock and a hard place when a new moral dilemma arises following the disappearance of a much-loved member of the Royal Family.

The National Anthem is deeply disturbing and shockingly gross, with audiences never being able to anticipate what happens. What makes The National Anthem an unexpectedly great addition are the underlying messages: one that illustrates how something can be hidden in plain sight but people will be too foolish not to notice, frequently because they're paying attention to something else; the other highlights how society adores humiliation and media circuses.

1 "Hated in the Nation"

Season 3, Episode 6

The perturbing (especially considering how close to reality it is) Hated in the Nation pictures a near-future scenario in London, where police detective Karin Parke (Kelly Macdonald) and her sidekick Blue (Faye Marsay) gather forces to look further into a string of mysterious deaths with a link to social media.

Season 3's finale is undeniably incredibly done, with a narrative that critiques cancel culture — a subject as relevant as ever — and the scary proportions that things that people say or do, no matter how big or small they are, can take. Despite being well-received and reviewed, Hate in the Nation is still a somewhat under-seen episode in Black Mirror and deserves more love than it gets.

