Tyler Rake is back in full force, as Netflix's Extraction 2 dominated the top 10 film chart for the week of June 19-June 25. The recently released feature starring Chris Hemsworth has garnered 87.3 million hours viewed, with 42.2 million views total (hours viewed divided by total runtime). Meanwhile, Extraction jumped back on the chart in second place, with 27.2 million hours viewed and 13.8 million views total. It marks the second consecutive week that the movies maintained their popularity.

In television, Black Mirror is enjoying its own successful comeback with Season 6. This week, it worked its way up to the #1 TV spot, with 60.4 million hours viewed and 11.6 million views total. The anthology series first debuted in 2011, becoming known for its unique — and often bizarre — approach to social commentary. Season 6 was released just a little over four years following Season 5. It features an all-star lineup that includes Salma Hayek, Ben Barnes, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Rory Culkin, and more. Black Mirror's first season also returned to the chart at #9.

Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season remained high on the television chart, hitting second place with 24.6 million hours viewed. It is followed by Our Planet: II, Catching Killers Season 3, Suits Season 1, and 85 South: Ghetto Legends. Limited series Arnold returned at #7, with Glamorous Season 1 at #8, and FUBAR returning to snag the #10 position.

The remainder of the charting English language movies brought a healthy mixture of different genres. Take Care of Maya, which also debuted this month, took the #3 position after Extraction, with 16 million hours viewed and 9.2 million views total. Freshly released The Perfect Find came in fourth at 11.7 million hours viewed and 7 million views total. Paw Patrol: The Movie, The Mule, What Happens in Vegas, The Boss Baby, Get Out, and 47 Ronin round out the list.

This Week's Non-English Titles

The top 10 non-English films and television series saw a bit of a change up this week. In television, the Mexican drama The Surrogacy took #1 at 80.5 million hours viewed and 5.3 million views total for its freshman season. Korean dramas King the Land (17.5 million hours viewed, 4.7 million views total) and Bloodhounds (37.3 million hours viewed, 4.6 million views total) took the second and third positions, also for their first seasons. Limited series Sleeping Dog, Fake Profile Season 1, See You in My 19th Life Season 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Swordsmith Village Arc, Lies Hidden in My Garden Season 1, Valeria Season 3, and Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 round out the list.

For movies, the Spanish sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea debuted at #1 with 27.1 million hours viewed and 14.5 million views total. It is followed by Make Me Believe, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, You Do You, Through My Window, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, A Beautiful Life, The Wonder Weeks, Tin & Tina, and THE VILLAGE.

