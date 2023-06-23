Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 6 of Black Mirror.Black Mirror has returned to Netflix for its first post-pandemic season, and the new episodes have shown that those behind the hit anthology series weren't afraid to experiment during the show's hiatus. Between setting episodes in the past to exploring the supernatural, Season 6 has set itself apart from its predecessors, potentially marking a new era for Black Mirror. Whether the show continues in this direction will largely come down to how critics and fans respond.

With such a wide variety of subjects, settings, and tones, a lot of what fans will or won't like about the new season will boil down to personal taste, which is why it was wise for the season to kick off with a genre most can get behind; comedy. Although Black Mirror has included humorous elements in its storytelling, the show tends to take on a more serious tone, and had yet to venture into full-fledged comedy territory until "Joan Is Awful" dove into how absurd the intersection of entertainment and technology can become. Satirizing contemporary concerns seems like a natural fit for a show like Black Mirror, and the first episode of the new season shows why it should lean into comedy more often.

'Black Mirror' Season 6's Premiere Is About Finding Humor in Nightmare Scenarios

"Joan Is Awful" starts off similarly enough to any Black Mirror classic, introducing us to the episode's titular protagonist, Joan (Annie Murphy), and the world she lives in, which is very similar to the modern real world except for a streaming service called "Streamberry" standing in for Netflix. As Joan browses the Streamberry platform, she comes across a new show called Joan Is Awful, starring a deepfake of Salma Hayek with Joan's signature hairstyle.

Joan soon learns that when she signed Streamberry's terms and conditions, she granted the company permission to create a show based on her life, which can be generated in real-time due to spyware and advanced CGI. As many dramatizations of a real person's life tend to do, the onscreen version of Joan exaggerates real Joan's actions to the point of coming across as an intentional villain instead of the confused mess that Joan really is. This results in Joan losing her fiancé, job, and reputation, so she sets out on a quest to get the show taken down through any means necessary.

The episode critiques the entertainment industry, so naturally, Joan uses the power of celebrity in an attempt to get the real Salma Hayek to shut down the show for her. I'm not sure if I can write what she actually does here, which proves her raunchy plan was a solid one. After Joan's actions put Hayek's public image in the dumps (pun intended), the A-list actress joins the episode as herself, and, like Joan, learns that Streamberry has the power to do whatever it wants with her likeness. Hayek goes on a hilarious rampage, tearing into her lawyer with all the amusing quirks we love her for all while poking fun at how celebrity status allows her to treat her lawyer in a way that the average Joe would never dream of.

In an age where it's borderline impossible to read and comprehend the terms and conditions of everything one signs up for, her fury at the situation is deeply relatable, which is what makes humor work particularly well with Black Mirror's present-day episodes. As infuriating as the state of late-stage capitalism is, from a certain angle the absurdity of it all is laughable. How did society reach a point where rules that any reasonable person would call absurd were taken seriously enough to become legally binding?

"Joan Is Awful" Doesn't Worry About Being Serious

While viewers will almost surely never face Joan and Hayek's exact situation, we do live in a world where our reputations could be ruined overnight by someone with a cellphone camera and Twitter account catching us at a bad moment, and with AI technology learning by the day, deepfakes and other uses of ones' likeness are becoming a legitimate concern, even for the average person. Additionally, although most of us won't have to deal with the entertainment industry exploiting them on such a personal level, many have recently been shocked by the issues brought to light by the Writers' Strike, including the use of AI for scripted content. The idea of an algorithm being an acceptable substitute for human writers is so ridiculous that if it weren't really happening, it would make people laugh.

Unlike real people who can only laugh their way through the damage that mega corporations decide to cause, Joan and Hayek make their way to Streamberry headquarters, where the program that creates Joan Is Awful in real-time is located. While the pair spy on Streamberry's CEO, she shares with a journalist that in the near future, more AI-generated shows based on real people's lives will be released, and that the shows purposefully skew in a negative direction because that's what audiences crave. Had that last part been delivered seriously, it would've been eyeroll-inducing because the idea that our current culture thrives on negativity has been beaten to death, and frankly those who wax poetic about it are insufferable regardless of how right they may be. However, when it's quickly delivered as a quick joke to the audience, it gets the point across in a funny way instead of an annoyingly preachy one, which is necessary for the episode's message to reach ears that actually want to listen.

To bring it all home, Michael Cera makes an appearance as an AI programmer, and, in classic Black Mirror fashion, uses nerd jargon to reveal that no one in the episode is a real person, but instead AI characters who believe themselves to be real as they play out the original Joan Is Awful show. The real Joan is a normal person (Kayla Lorette) whose AI-generated onscreen self is played by a CGI Annie Murphy, which has created a seemingly infinite loop due to the show's nature and real Joan's actions. Like Hayek, Cera gets to show off his comedy chops in a role written to do just that, including some physical comedy when he gets punched by Annie Murphy's Joan.

The episode ends with a surprisingly touching moment of selflessness and introspection from AI Joan, which shows that comedy doesn't undermine what Black Mirror does best. When it comes to technology that won't be realistically possible for a long time, perhaps a serious approach is the best way to make viewers think, but for ideas that come a little too close to reality, comedy is a great choice— after all, with people like Musk and Zuckerberg loudly proclaiming their terrible ideas are actually genius, Charlie Brooker has plenty of material to work with. In all seriousness, to avoid talking down to its contemporary audience and to help offer catharsis in the ludicrous state of the world, Black Mirror should embrace the occasional comedic episode more often.

