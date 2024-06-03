The Big Picture Black Mirror Season 7 is set to premiere in 2025, with details about the episodes still under wraps.

Show creator Charlie Brooker plans to continue expanding the series and experimenting with new concepts and themes.

Brooker hints at surprises in Black Mirror Season 7, including the first-ever sequel episode.

Due to Black Mirror's lengthy hiatuses between seasons, sometimes fans think that the show got canceled and Netflix simply didn't announce it yet. However, the anthology series is still going strong, with Season 7 in production and programmed to debut in 2025. But how far will it go? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Charlie Brooker talked about the longevity of the stories he created.

Due to its nature — standalone episodes covering different themes and mostly having technology as the only common thread — there's virtually no limit to the kind of stories that Black Mirror can tell. During the interview, Brooker underscored this and suggested that he's still pretty interested in coming up with new stories and themes for the show. So how long can he keep doing this? He explained:

"I don’t know, because like I said, I’m in a really, really fortunate position where I get to write this stuff, and it gets made, and I get to work with amazing people who also make me look better. And I love every minute. The editing is my favorite, actually. And there’s so much variety, so it’s in many ways inexhaustible. I’m sure I’ll find out when we’re not doing any more seasons! It will be made apparent to me at some point, I’m sure. But I’m in it for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere."

How Can 'Black Mirror' Keep Going?

The good thing about Black Mirror continuing on is that Brooker has the chance to keep expanding and playing with the concept. In Season 6, Brooker decided to go meta and did one episode that featured Netflix itself, not to mention episodes that were more focused on horror stories. In Season 7, for the first time ever, Brooker will do a sequel episode and teased that more surprises could be in store.

Considering that Season 7 is only slated to premiere in 2025, it may be a while before we get further details of the six upcoming episodes from the series. Netflix tends to keep the plots of all episodes under wraps, but they usually hint at thrilling details when the premiere date starts inching closer. For now, however, we can only get hyped up about the little information that has been announced and celebrate that it seems like the series will keep on messing with our heads for a long time.

Netflix will debut Season 7 of Black Mirror in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates! Previous seasons of Black Mirror are currently available on Netflix.

