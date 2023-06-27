Every episode of Black Mirror, dating all the way back to the beginning and including all six seasons plus the Christmas and interactive special, has been thoroughly disturbing. The themes include horrifying consequences and theoretical futures relating to technological advancement getting out of hand.

In an anthology series, every story requires different characters: in Black Mirror, a few of them stand out as being particularly unnerving.

The following article contains spoilers for the Black Mirror episodes discussed.

10 Janet

‘Loch Henry’ — Season 6, Episode 2

In the horror-themed episode, film students Davis and Pia return to Davis’ hometown in Scotland to film a documentary. But when they meet with an old friend at a pub, Pia learns about a sadistic killer named Iain who used to live there and thinks they should switch the film’s focus to true crime.

But all goes awry when Davis’ seemingly sweet and innocent mother, Janet, reveals her true colors. She’s not only a sadistic killer; she and her equally troubled police officer husband used Iain to aid in their sick games. Seeing her dance around in a mask, videotaping the torture and murder of a young vacationing couple, is terrifyingly contrary to who she portrayed herself to be.

9 Liam

‘The Entire History of You’ — Season 1, Episode 3

In this episode of one of the most rewatchable seasons, everyone has “grain” technology implants that allow them to re-watch every memory they have ever had. Liam becomes obsessed with the technology, however, when he gets suspicious about his wife’s relationship with a so-called old friend.

He goes down a dark road, forcing Ffion to relive her memories in front of him so he can understand the true nature of their past relationship. When he discovers that Ffion lied about certain details, he becomes so traumatized by his own obsession, jealousy, and mistrust that he cuts his neck to remove the grain, likely rendering himself blind in the process.

8 Matt Trent

‘White Christmas’ — Season 2, Episode 4

In one of the best-ranked Black Mirror episodes, Matt is helping a man named Joe through a harrowing situation. Joe’s awful acts aside, the reason Matt is there makes the otherwise seemingly charming character awful.

He ran a group called Z-Eyes, where men watched one another seduce women, a sick and highly invasive form of voyeurism. When one of his members dies, Matt uses Joe to get a reduced sentence. He becomes a registered sex offender, punished by being permanently blocked by every other human in society, only able to see them as silhouettes.

7 Mia

‘Crocodile' — Season 4, Episode 3

After helping her friend cover up a deadly hit-and-run, Mia spends the next 15 years killing any time the initial crime risks coming out. The walls close when an insurance investigation involving an accident where Mia was seen in the background leads insurance investigator Shazia to her. She uses a technology called a Recaller that can project the visual memories of people, which would almost certainly implicate Mia in all her past murders.

Mia murders not only Shazia but also her husband (who knew where she was) and her baby son (who would have seen his father’s murder had he not been blind, unbeknownst to Mia). The desperate series of acts cause a seemingly normal woman to spiral out of control into a murderous rage she couldn’t stop.

6 Garrett Scholes

‘Hated in the Nation’ — Season 3, Episode 6

Garrett Scholes is an evil genius who hatches a plan reminiscent of Jigsaw in the Saw movies. "His Game of Consequences" uses peoples’ penchant for spewing hatred online to turn a popular hashtag into a literal death trap: each day, the person with the most mentions of the "DeathTo" hashtag is killed.

But Scholes proved to be even more evil, turning his intellect and hacking abilities into a weapon to bring a manifesto to life. He turns the tables in the end and has everyone who used the hashtag killed, getting a sick type of karmic pleasure from his twisted game.

5 Rolo Haynes

‘Black Museum’ — Season 4, Episode 6

In the less depressing episode, albeit still a disturbing one, Rolo Haynes is curator of a museum filled with horror and torture. All the people were subjects of his twisted medical technology experiments, some of which went horribly wrong. Yet Haynes delivers the terrifying stories with ease, reveling in his sick exhibits.

His pièce de résistance is a hologram of a man imprisoned for murder. He receives the sensation of the electric chair, felt by the real man’s consciousness, whenever a museum guest pulls a lever. They even receive a souvenir keychain! The hologram is now in a vegetative state after so many lever pulls by sadists and white supremacists... but Haynes encourages them for the sake of his own sadistic pleasure.

4 Victoria

‘White Bear’ — Season 2, Episode 2

At first, Victoria appears to be a victim of some sadistic game, led through a murderous scenario where she’s hunted and chased, desperate to save her own life. She wakes up only to do it all over again, on repeat. But it’s actually Victoria who is the disturbing one.

It’s all a staged production for onlookers to witness Victoria’s fear and terror. Why? Victoria not only killed a young girl but videotaped footage of her before the killing. Her punishment is to be subjected to the same torture and fear she inflicted on the young victim.

3 Kenny

‘Shut Up and Dance’ — Season 3, Episode 3

Kenny seems like a normal young man who is embarrassed when his computer webcam captures him masturbating. A hacker threatens to release it, and there are no lengths Kenny will go to stop this from happening.

Fans wonder why Kenny is so overly worried about the video going public. It's revealed that Kenny was masturbating to children, meaning that the protagonist we've been following is, in fact, a pedophile. This turns everything Kenny did in the episode on its head and unmasks a sympathetic figure as a relentless predator.

2 David

‘Beyond the Sea’ — Season 6, Episode 3

David’s behavior stems from grief due to the loss of his family, but it turns dark and deadly by the end. Living aboard a spaceship for a six-year mission, technology has allowed for a mechanical replica to be made of him so his consciousness can travel back and forth to spend time with his family in the replica body.

Following tragedy, his astronaut partner, the extremely likable Cliff, lets David use his replica to enjoy some time away, basking in the sun and interacting with others. But David tries to seduce Cliff’s wife, and when he is rebuffed and discovered, he sneaks a visit and kills Cliff’s wife and son out of jealousy. His character arc is one of the saddest as David becomes a shell of his former self and a deeply troubled man willing to live the next six years with the person whose family he murdered.

1 Robert Daly

‘USS Callister’ — Season 4, Episode 1

Jesse Plemons always plays villains so well; this role is no exception. He, as Robert Daly, is the brains behind a virtual reality gaming company, a nerdy and socially awkward coder. He doesn’t interact much with his staff in the real world. But when he puts on VR glasses and enters the gaming world, he turns into an awful tyrant.

Rather than deal with the discord he has with his business partner in real life, he secretly builds a technology that allows him to create sentient digital clones of his employees, and his partner, using their DNA. There, he forces them into the game where they must submit. Daly uses the game as a sick way to let out his frustrations on innocent people, mistreating them, preventing them from leaving, and effectively kidnapping them as clones.

