Netflix's anthology series Black Mirror is easily among the finest science fiction drama shows streaming today, offering a wide range of different thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating stories that are guaranteed to keep audiences invested. Most of the time, they examine contemporary social issues and criticize the rapid advancement of technology, shedding light on possible future consequences.

With so many complex cultural critiques exploring provocative themes flawlessly brought to life in a genuinely engrossing, absorbing way, it is not surprising that the series has also come up with some of the most unforgettable lines. We look back at the best Black Mirror quotes, ranking them by overall greatness and analyzing what makes them so good.

10 "Everything happens for a reason."

Season 4, Episode 4, "Hang the DJ"

Hang the DJ is assuredly a solid episode in this acclaimed science fiction series, tackling themes of love and relationships by exploring the concept of a perfect match as well as examining the challenges of finding true love, especially in a contemporary society where digital dating is the norm. The episode focuses on a futuristic dating system that dictates romantic pairings.

Season four's fourth episode is easily one of the best in the show, as it fully immerses audiences in its equally entertaining, thought-provoking, and unconventional love story narrative. A line repeated a few times by the coach is "Everything happens for a reason," which is supposedly the reason why Frank and Amy can't be together. Although this isn't as philosophical as other quotes mentioned on the list, it is still a hopeful and comforting reminder — when taken out of context, that is — suggesting that effort and patience eventually result in a meaningful outcome.

9 "Show us something real and free and beautiful. You couldn't. It'll break us."

Season 1, Episode 2, "Fifteen Million Merits"

In the show's disturbing second episode, the talented Daniel Kaluuya faces a dreary everyday routine where he must cycle to earn merits. He ends up meeting fellow cyclist Abbi (Jessica Brown Findlay) who dreams of becoming a singer but ultimately joins the adult industry instead after Bing spends his life's savings to buy her an audition ticket.

Providing a razor-sharp critique of consumerism, exploitation, and the dehumanizing effects of contemporary media consumption, Fifteen Million Merits is one of Black Mirror's most mentally stimulating episodes. The delivery of this powerful line in particular, said by the protagonist as he confronts the judges of a talent show, resulted in one of the most notable scenes in the series. It emphasizes how technology is often the downfall of authenticity and beauty, ringing true in today's modern society.

8 "He thinks he's got free will, but really he's trapped in a maze, in a system."

'Bandersnatch' (2018)

Black Mirror elevated its standards and brought the show to a broader audience after providing Netflix users with an interactive special episode. Set in 1984, Bandersnatch invites audiences to make decisions that affect the narrative's outcome, leading to multiple possible endings. It focuses on a young programmer (Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead) who attempts to adapt an adventure book into a video game.

Bandersnatch intriguingly explores themes of free will and predestination, with this quote in particular, said by Will Poulter's eccentric character Colin Ritman, defining its plot — which analyzes philosophical discussions on reality and control — quite well. It is also worth noting that this Black Mirror special is worth multiple viewings if only for audiences to explore all possible endings it provides.

7 "Not everything that isn't true is a lie."

Season 1, Episode 3, "The Entire History of You"

The Entire History of You mostly focuses on surveillance and the consequences of highly advanced technology on personal relationships. The story is set in a future where a device records society's audiovisual senses and allows a person to re-watch their memories. It centers around the deteriorating marriage between Toby Kebbell's Liam and Jodie Whittaker's Ffion.

When the two characters are having an argument and navigating their complicated emotions after Liam catches his wife in a lie about her ex-boyfriend, Ffion highlights that "not everything that is not true is a lie," emphasizing how some things aren't quite as simple as you would hope. It is a great quote, especially considering its context and the themes of deception, trust, and control that the episode tackles.

6 "It's a lot easier to pull the trigger when you're aiming at the bogeyman."

Season 3, Episode 5, "Men Against Fire"

In Black Mirror's dystopian Men Against Fire, soldiers fight against mutated creatures known as "roaches." The protagonist (Malachi Kirby) is a new recruit tasked with eliminating the inhuman creatures. However, he soon enough learns about his brutal new reality and the true nature of the beings of whom blood he has on his hands.

The shocking, but utterly poignant Men Against Fire raises important ethical questions surrounding ethical issues by shedding light on the dehumanizing effects of war and desensitization of soldiers in combat, criticizing how tech can easily manipulate perception, particularly in the context of warfare. "It's a lot easier to pull the trigger when you're aiming at the bogeyman" is one of the episode's most haunting lines as it perfectly sums up its thought-provoking narrative.

5 "I know people. We love humiliation. We can't not laugh."

Season 1, Episode 1, "The National Anthem"

Another jaw-dropping Black Mirror episode is the underappreciated The National Anthem, which centers on the aftermath of the kidnapping of a member of the British royal family. It depicts British Prime Minister Michael (Rory Kinnear) facing a huge moral dilemma that may change his life forever.

Like Men Against Fire, The National Anthem deals with themes of public manipulation even if in a very different way — it mostly satirizes how media sensationalism can easily take control of public opinion and demeanor, with obviously shocking results. Also questioning ethics and morality, this unforgettable Black Mirror episode offers one of the most horrifying narratives, criticizing how personal humiliation is exploited and amplified in our modern age. This line enhances how society is often more interested in a public spectacle, no matter at what cost.

4 “Thanks to the technological revolution, we have the power to rage and accuse, spout bile without consequence.”

Season 3, Episode 6, "Hated in the Nation"

Police procedural enthusiasts who haven't yet given Hated in the Nation a try may want to do it. This underrated Black Mirror episode is set in near-future London, where a detective (Kelly Macdonald) and her sidekick (Faye Marsay) investigate a string of sudden deaths with a link to social media.

Garrett Scholes, played by Benoît Magimel, is the character that highlights the irreversible damage caused by social media during a conversation about its consequences. It is clear that media manipulation is a huge theme in the powerful commentary Hated in the Nation, which intriguingly emphasizes the impact of public shaming, the toxic online culture where people spread free hatred while hiding behind the screen, and the justice system in our modern society (including little to no consequences to those who engage in hateful discussions).

3 "People don't even look up anymore. The sky could turn purple and you wouldn't notice for a month."

Season 5, Episode 2, "Smithereens"

Although season five was not the best one in the series, Smithereens was arguably the best episode. Starring Andrew Scott, it sees an Uber driver driven by a personal vendetta slowly becoming the center of attention after kidnapping an intern (Sian Brooke) at a tech company and demanding to speak with the SEO of the Smithereen company, played by Topher Grace.

The simplistic but touching Smithereens focuses on the negative impacts of social media and society's addiction to them, with the protagonist being driven by personal grief, anger, and resentment adding depth to the story. This one line rings true today and ranks high among Black Mirror's finest because of its accuracy. It is a memorable quote, considering the massive number of people disconnected from reality and excessively engaged with technology.

2 "People try so hard to look how they think they should look."

Season 3, Episode 4, "San Junipero"

San Junipero is one of Black Mirror's most lighthearted episodes, but that doesn't mean it does not deliver some elucidating lines. The visually absorbing story focuses on Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Kelly and Mackenzie Davis's Yorkie, two girls who fall in love in the titular beach town full of surf, sun, and fun.

A fan-favorite to many, Black Mirror's fourth episode of the third season explores the enduring nature of love and human connection, offering viewers an intriguing concept of digital immortality. Additionally, it sheds light on identity and self, which is why this one specific line is noteworthy (especially considering that the two main characters are queer). "People try so hard to look how they think they should look" highlights the importance of embracing oneself despite insecurities and simply stopping worrying about what others think.

1 "People want to be noticed. They don’t like to be shut out. It makes them feel invisible."

Season 2, Episode 2, "White Christmas"

Starring Jon Hamm, the fantastically crafted White Christmas is one of the highest-rated episodes in the show, and it is not difficult to see why. It chronicles three interlinked tales of technology during the Christmas season told by two men at a remote outpost in a frozen wilderness.

Like some of the mentioned episodes, White Christmas also brings to light public judgment and the dangers of technological advancement. Matt's line makes for an impactful moment in the episode (and certainly on the show as a whole) because it highlights the psychological effects of exclusion, reminding viewers of their nature: the universal human need for attention and external validation, which, when ignored, can evolve into painfully low self-worth.

