The Big Picture Black Mirror is known for its exploration of dystopian themes and heavy subjects like grief, death, and loss.

Episodes like "15 Million Merits" and "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too" highlight the bleak and hopeless realities faced by characters in the show.

Tragic moments, such as the death of Pia in "Loch Henry" and the confession of Chris in "Smithereens," bring sadness and emotional impact to the episodes.

Black Mirror returned with Season 6 on June 15, 2023. This new season of Black Mirror explores new technological advances and tamer topics, such as werewolves, apocalypses, and serial killers.

RELATED: Every 'Black Mirror' Season, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

However, Black Mirror is not just a thriller genre, as explored in different seasons and episodes, but rather, BlackMirror sometimes explores heavy subjects of grief, death, and loss, among other topics. Almost every season has had a totally bleak episode, reminding viewers that Black Mirror is often a dystopia, not always having a happy ending.

10 “15 Million Merits” — Season 1, Episode 2

Image via Netflix

“15 Million Merits” follows Bing (Daniel Kaluuya) as he lives in a technologically advanced world where he and many others ride stationary bikes to generate electricity. This leads to Bing and other employees earning merits, a form of currency in this dystopian society. However, one day he meets a woman named Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay) and buy hers a ticket to “Hot Shot.”

RELATED: ‘Black Mirror’: This Is the One Thing That Connects Every Season

From beginning to end, “15 Million Merits” is a bleak world. Life is always the same, and freedom hardly exists for people. The only way to get up in the world is to become famous. However, the saddest moment of “15 Million Merits” is when Abi is successful on stage, but the reality that she and Bing live in is so dismal and hopeless that the only way she can rise to the top is by joining a pornography site called WraithBabes. It’s a heartbreaking realization that she can only be something because of her appearance.

9 “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” (Season 5, Episode 3)

Miley Cyrus stars in this Black Mirror episode, playing the role of Ashley O, a famous pop star. However, after her aunt (who is also her producer) learns that Ashley is planning on suing her, Ashley is put into a coma caused by a drug overdose. After months of being in a coma, Ashley’s consciousness — built in a mini robot — is awakened in one of the millions of manufactured Ashley Too dolls.

“Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” is a fun Black Mirror episode filled with lots of humor. However, once Jack and Rachel arrive at Ashley’s home and wake her up from her coma, Ashley freaks out as she is approached by a security guard who is prepared to return her to her comatose state. It’s the panic attack she experiences, strapped down to a bed, feeling fatigued and foggy, knowing that her life is threatened, that makes this scene sad. For a long time, Ashley has been under tight watch and forced to sing under her aunt’s contract. Her life was threatened as a result, just because she wanted some leeway in her music.

8 “Men Against Fire” (Season 3, Episode 5)

Image via Netflix

“Men Against Fire” plays with the idea of augmented reality — via MASS — that alters one’s reality. Stripe (Malachi Kirby) is part of the military that kills dangerous humanoid creatures called roaches. Stripe eventually discovers that the roaches are actual humans that the military is killing off.

This realization in itself is particularly harrowing, as the audience learns very quickly that Stripe — and other soldiers — have been committing mass genocide on a large scale. Due to the reality being warped, viewers find out that there is zero mercy being given to these individuals, which makes for a horrifying and solemn reality in Black Mirror.

7 “Loch Henry” (Season 6, Episode 2)

Image via Netflix

“Loch Henry” follows two film students, Pia (Myha'la Herrold) and her boyfriend Davis (Samuel Blenkin), during their travels to Davis’ hometown in Scotland. They have plans to work on a film project there. However, after learning about a serial killer that plagues that town, Pia decides to change the film project.

While “Lock Henry” was an interesting, adrenaline-rushing episode that examined a small-town crime, it entered dark territory fast. Pia ends up dying after learning Davis' mother is the real serial killer. This leaves Davis alone, and at the end of the episode, he carries a solemn expression. “Loch Henry” might not have been the saddest episode, but knowing that at the end — even through the success — Davis was ultimately traumatized makes for an unhappy end.

6 “Beyond the Sea” (Season 6, Episode 3)

Image via Netflix

“Beyond the Sea” follows astronauts in an alternate universe in 1969. Cliff (Aaron Paul) and David (Josh Hartnett) live physically on a spaceship; however, their consciousness can be transferred to artificial bodies back on Earth, where they can live life and be with their families.

RELATED: ‘Black Mirror’s “Beyond the Sea” Doesn’t Earn Its Ending

The episode immediately starts as sad, as David — a seemingly kind man who loves his family — loses them for no reason other than those thinking his second body (the artificial one) is an abomination. It’s a tragic beginning, and the horror only continues. David, despite being lent Cliff’s artificial body, murders Cliff’s family when he is forbidden from returning to his body. The entire episode was tragic from beginning to end, ending with the two men living alone together in space in heartache and grief.

5 “Smithereens” (Season 5, Episode 2)

Image via Netflix

“Smithereens” follows rideshare driver Chris Gillhaney (Andrew Scott) as he picks up Smithereen employee Jaden, though he isn’t aware that Jaden is only an intern. Still, despite this, Chris holds Jaden hostage in a field with police surrounding him. His only demand is to speak to Smithereen CEO Billy Bauer (Topher Grace) just to tell his story of social network addiction and how it killed his fiancée.

Although viewers aren’t quite sure why Chris wants to speak to Billy at first, it becomes clear when Chris confesses to killing his fiancée in a car accident when checking his Smithereen account. The whole confession is sad; Scott’s guilt and grief shine through in this performance, as it’s hard not to cry or feel sad for Chris.

4 “Be Right Back” (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via Channel 4

Martha (Hayley Atwell) has lost her boyfriend, Ash (Domhnall Gleeson), due to a car accident. She is left to grieve alone, isolated in their home in the countryside that they had just moved into. Martha then joins a program that allows her to communicate with her deceased boyfriend via phone, and then receives an artificial body that is an almost-perfect identical clone.

In “Be Right Back,” Martha learns that no matter how much this artificial being looks like her partner, it is not truly him. There are missing pieces, like how Ash would react to certain scenarios — like fights — and a lack of emotion, like fear or love. At this moment, Martha realizes this could never truly be Ash, and “Be Right Back” becomes sad. Martha knows that Ash is truly gone, and nothing can bring him back.

3 “San Junipero” (Season 3, Episode 4)

“San Junipero” explores a world where technology could create a virtual afterlife where the consciousnesses of the deceased and elderly are uploaded. Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) and Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) are two individuals of many that are visiting San Junipero.

Although Kelly decides to live with Yorki eternally, Kelly is initially reluctant. Kelly’s husband decided to skip out on San Junipero because their daughter died young before San Junipero was created. It’s a sad exchange between Kelly and Yorki, as Yorki clearly loves Kelly and would like to spend the rest of her life in virtual reality with her. But Kelly — out of guilt — believes she should follow the same fate as her husband and daughter, who couldn’t live out their lives eternally.

2 “Black Museum” (Season 4, Episode 6)

Image via Netflix

“Black Museum” follows Nish (Letitia Wright), a young woman who visits the Black Museum in a remote location. Under the informative guidance of Rolo (Douglas Hodge), Nish learns about several museum artifacts with a dark past. Then Rolo shows her a holographic criminal, Clayton (Babs Olusanmokun): the original Clayton was sentenced to death. Visitors can repeat Clayton’s execution with this holograph, though he never dies. This holograph captured everything about Clayton, including conscious reactions.

“Black Museum” is a very dark episode. The saddest part is when the audience learns about Clayton. Eventually, the only visitors to come by the museum were sadists who wanted to watch Clayton suffer, leading to Clayton’s hologram living in a vegetative state. This itself is a sad and miserable experience, especially since it is revealed in this episode that Clayton might have been innocent.

1 “White Christmas” (Season 2, Episode 4)

Image via Netflix

“White Christmas” follows two men — Joe (Rafe Spall) and Matt (Jon Hamm) — who share their stories. When Joe shares his, he reveals that he left his daughter — who was ultimately not his biologically — alone when he murdered her grandfather, thus leaving her to die as she ventures out into the cold by herself on Christmas Day.

RELATED: This Is Still the Most Terrifying Episode of 'Black Mirror'

The saddest part about this episode does not involve Joe or Matt; it involves Joe’s daughter, who was left all alone after her grandfather died. In an attempt to get help, she left the home during a snowstorm and got caught in it, ultimately freezing to death. The poor girl — who did nothing wrong — watched her grandfather get murdered, and then she suffered to death, being left all by herself.

KEEP READING: 10 'Black Mirror' Episodes That Aren't Completely Depressing