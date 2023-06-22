Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show Black Mirror.With the release of Black Mirror Season 6, fans are excited to watch how the psychological thriller unfolds. Although slightly different from previous seasons, with very little inclusion of advanced technology, Season 6 was a fun watch thanks to its compelling characters and intriguing storylines.

Although the storylines were fun to watch, the highlight of Season 6 was its large and diverse cast of characters, ranging from film students trying to tell the story of a serial killer to a demon who is trying to survive his own initiation. Here’s to the main characters of Season 6 and their interesting stories.

10 David Ross

Season 6, Episode 3

Image via Netflix

David Ross (Josh Hartnett) is an astronaut from Episode 3, “Beyond the Sea,” in the 1960s. His physical body resides in space alongside his friend and co-worker Cliff (Aaron Paul). Technology that transports his consciousness to a robotic body allows him to spend time with his wife and kids on Earth, but one day, tragedy strikes, and David is forced to watch his wife and children be murdered by intruders who then destroy his robotic body, preventing him from returning to Earth again.

RELATED: Every 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Episode, Ranked From Worst to Best

David was a very sympathetic character to start with. He was a romantic who loved the simplest things in life, like spending time with his family. However, for David, things turn ugly, and he grew from likable to unlikeable throughout the show’s progression. By the end, he becomes the worst character of the season to date. This is because even though Cliff and his wife were open to sharing Cliff’s robotic body so that David wouldn’t be alone, David disobeyed their trust and went as far as to kill Cliff’s family when things didn’t go his way.

9 Joan

Season 6, Episode 1

Image via Netflix

Joan (Annie Murphy) is the main character of Black Mirror’s very first episode of Season 6. She stars in “Joan Is Awful,” where Joan’s actions and entire life are recorded and then shown as a TV series on a streaming service called Streamberry. This is only allowed due to the terms and conditions she agreed to. But this series is ruining her life, and she decides to take the matter into her own hands and stop the streaming service herself.

Joan starts off pretty unlikeable. Even though, to her credit, Streamberry exaggerates her unlikeable characteristics. It's hard to root for her, as in the first fifteen minutes, she’s proven to be a cold-hearted person at work and in her relationship, even though she is supposedly just an average person who makes mistakes.

8 Pia

Season 6, Episode 2

Image via Netflix

Pia (Myha'la Herrold) is one of the main characters of Episode 2, “Loch Henry.” She and her Scottish boyfriend, Davis (Samuel Blenkin), are working on a film project. However, after learning about the myth that plagues the town, Pia suggests focusing their film project on the town’s mass murder.

Pia is a very nice character, and she is polite to Davis’ mother. However, she becomes unlikeable when she pushes Davis to change the film project. The two of them are working together, and even if the original idea isn’t as exciting, Pia’s relentless nature pushes Davis into stressful territory to make a film about the murderer who was ultimately responsible for his father’s death and the downward spiral of his life. Davis was clearly uncomfortable with the idea, yet despite this, Pia threatened to do it on her own. So again, she was a nice character, but her desire to make the film she wanted only traumatized Davis further as opposed to helping him.

7 Hector

Season 6, Episode 4

Image via Netflix

Hector (Danny Ramirez) is a photographer that Bo (Zazie Beetz) knows well. In “Mazey Day,” Episode 4, Bo goes to Hector for help in finding Mazey Day, although he confesses to not knowing much. Despite this, both Bo and Hector discover Mazey Day chained to a bed, looking sick.

RELATED: All the Franchise Easter Eggs Hidden in 'Black Mirror' Season 6's Streamberry

Hector seemed interesting, though viewers don’t know him well. However, when Mazey was clearly suffering, he joined in along with the other photographers to photograph Mazey as opposed to helping her.

6 Bo

Season 6, Episode 4

Image via Netflix

Another photographer – and the main character – from “Mazey Day,” Bo is a struggling freelancer who can’t afford her rent or other expenses. Even though she knows that photography isn’t paying her bills very much, she jumps at the opportunity to photograph the missing Mazey Day.

Out of all the photographers in Episode 4 of Black Mirror, Bo is the most empathetic. Even though she desperately needs the money, instead of photographing the missing movie star, she attempts to help her, even though the situation goes awry and leads to the shocking Mazey Day twist. But it just proves that Bo is always willing to do the right thing.

5 Stuart

Season 6, Episode 2

Image via Netflix

Stuart (Daniel Portman) runs the bar in “Loch Henry,” Episode 2 of Black Mirror. He’s a good friend of Davis and is the one who encouraged Davis to tell Pia the story of the serial killer that cursed the town.

Stuart was just a fun character to watch on the screen. He’s good friends with Davis, and he seemed really into the serial killer mystery in “Loch Henry” and was eager to help Davis and Pia with their film project, going as far as to provide them with the necessary materials that his mother kept.

4 Davis

Season 6, Episode 2

Image via Netflix

One of the better characters from “Loch Henry,” Davis brings his girlfriend, Pia, over to his home in Scotland where he introduces his mother to her. He is a kind character, telling Pia his family’s stories and showing her around town.

Davis is a very sympathetic character. He is extremely interested in making a film with Pia, though he grows somewhat uncomfortable and disturbed by her desire to make a film about the serial killer who indirectly killed his father (although it turns out to not be true at all). Even when Davis tells her he doesn’t want to make a film on a story that traumatized his family, he was ignored and practically manipulated into making the film. It’s hard not to feel bad for Davis while watching the shocking Black Mirror episode, especially after his mother's past is revealed.

3 Cliff

Season 6, Episode 3

Image via Netflix

Cliff is the main character of “Beyond the Sea” in Black Mirror. Cliff, similar to his friend David, has a wife and a kid. However, after David loses everything, Cliff offers him a chance to continue living in the sense of giving his life meaning again through his passion for painting, which seems to help David grieve.

RELATED: 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Cast and Character Guide

Although he’s not quite as passionate as David, Cliff’s generosity and kindness definitely shine through, as he agrees to let David return to Earth in his body so that David can have access to all the tools he needs. Cliff’s kindness alone is what makes him the best character in “Beyond the Sea.”

2 Nida

Season 6, Episode 5

Image via Netflix

In a not-so-depressing episode of Black Mirror, Nida (Anjana Vasan) is the average worker in the '70s, trying to survive off the menial wage of a department store employee. Her life is boring, and she is treated horribly by those around her. However, she then meets Gaap (Paapa Essiedu), who informs her that she must make three sacrifices; otherwise, the world faces a deadly apocalypse.

Nida is a very fun character who – albeit at first – is reluctant to make her sacrifices, but when she gets into the groove of it and finds a victim that she wants dead, she is more than willing to take a life while looking good when doing so. She has plenty of funny moments, and she is the best protagonist to watch in Black Mirror’s Season 6.

1 Gaap

Season 6, Episode 5

Image via Netflix

Gaap is the demon who shows up at Nida’s door, informing her of the potential apocalypse. He also explains that this assignment he is working on with Nida is a sort of initiation to becoming a full-ranking demon.

Gaap is a funny character to join Season 6’s cast and a very welcomed inclusion. His character works impressively well with Nida’s character, as they become a fun duo to watch as they bicker back and forth about who should die next. Although he fails and is forced out to live in the darkness of eternity, he chooses not to go alone. Instead, he invites Nida to join him, which is, in itself, a lovely gesture that fans will appreciate of Gaap.

NEXT: The Best 'Black Mirror' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb