Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Mirror Season 6.Black Mirror is at its best when it's holding a mirror up to current society and its technological anxieties. However, this season of Black Mirror went in a different direction, opting to step away from the dystopian future our society might be headed toward in favor of focusing on a dark, more troubled past. However, the British anthology series hadn’t become a novelty purely for its ability to invoke fear, as it often gives the audience characters that make the sting of the tragedy cut even deeper. This season couldn’t have asked for a better emotional hook than Aaron Paul, who gives the performance of the season (and arguably, one of the best of his career) in the nostalgic 1960s-inspired episode “Beyond the Sea.” As with Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman, and Westworld, Paul proved once more that he could inject genuine empathy into a show that had become largely concept-driven.

What Is "Beyond the Sea" About?

Set in an alternate version of 1969, “Beyond the Sea” focuses on two astronauts who travel through space without the ability to traditionally communicate with their families. The only way for Cliff Stanfield (Paul) and David Ross (Josh Hartnett) to speak with their counterparts on Earth amidst their six-year mission is to transport their consciousnesses to replicas of themselves that live on Earth. It’s an imperfect solution to a short term problem, and the risks of placing an artificial body in a normal life becomes apparent when David’s family is killed by a Charles Manson-esque cult led by the serial killer Kappa (Rory Culkin). It’s a tribute to both the retro-futurism and anxiety about serial murders that dominated American fiction in the wake of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the Sharon Tate massacre in 1969, yet “Beyond the Sea” ties them together in a tragically poignant way that stands as the season’s best.

What makes Paul’s performance so instantly impressive is that it's very much a period role; he doesn’t attempt to modernize Cliff in order to make him more inherently likable. It’s easy to forget that two of Paul’s most famous roles are ones that represent some sort of modernity; BoJack Horseman’s Todd Chavez was the only non-celebrity in a media driven culture, and Westworld’s Caleb was the rare “blue collar worker” who got caught up in some extraordinary circumstances. There’s a gruffness to Cliff that Paul shows; he’s not overly sentimental, and he is certainly emotionally distant with his wife. And yet, that doesn’t make his performance emotionally stilted. His somber reaction to the death of David’s family allows them to connect on the most basic human level of grief, as Cliff can only imagine what would occur if a similar tragedy affected his own family.

There’s an empathy to Cliff’s reaction that is clearly not something he’s generally willing to show, but it allows the viewer to understand more about his relationships with both his wife, Lana (Kate Mara), and with David. He and Lana represent an idealized American couple on paper, but their marriage is imperfect and often prone to arguments. One can imagine that they were in love at one point in time, but now have drifted further apart. Cliff is distant, even neglectful, of Lana, who clearly is longing for her husband to simply give her some attention and affection. As for David, it’s never clear what sort of dynamic existed between the two before the tragedy occurred. Paul shows the awkwardness of a co-worker attempting to bond with someone he only knows professionally; this becomes particularly challenging when they’re trapped in the midst of deep space and have no one else to talk to.

Aaron Paul's Performance Makes the Ending of "Beyond the Sea" Even More Tragic

As fresh as Black Mirror always attempts to be in its commentary, the conclusive message of “Beyond the Sea” is an inevitable one; any technology that exists is one that men will eventually find a way to abuse. It’s the Ray Bradbury-like simplicity of “Beyond the Sea” that somehow feels more universal than the attempts to satirize artificial intelligence in “Joan Is Awful,” the exploration on the serial killer craze in “Loch Henry,” the throwback to post-Y2K celebrity obsessions in “Mazey Day,” and the convoluted commentary on race relations and electioneering in “Demon 79.” “Beyond the Sea” is a tragedy, and Paul’s character pays the price for being empathetic. None of the season’s twists are as grueling on the spirit as watching Paul make the inevitably wrong decision to let his co-worker occupy his body in order to spend a few brief moments on Earth.

There’s an instant darkness that comes across Paul’s physical performance once David begins inhabiting Cliff’s body. While Cliff is reclusive, David has been yearning for affection in the wake of his family’s death and is openly confrontational towards Lana when he doesn't get what he thinks he deserves. It’s a brilliant bit of acting. David is obviously trying to suppress his desires, but he can’t help but feel electrified by the freedom of a new body. It’s a different side to Paul; while Jesse was capable of terrible things in Breaking Bad, he never was this outright villainous.

“Beyond the Sea” makes it clear from the beginning how this will conclude, as every possible warning sign has already appeared. David is clearly attracted to Lana, and would seemingly be able to use Cliff’s body to violate her consent. It risks being too obvious and making Cliff seem oblivious, but the chemistry between Paul and Hartnett makes his decision more understandable. It’s obvious that neither is an inherently emotional person, and Cliff struggles in discussing his feelings with another man. The misguided notions of masculinity that would exist in 1969 would not allow for them to simply talk about the tragedy in detail; Cliff’s decision to simply give his partner time to recuperate from the tragedy that he’d been impacted still feels crushing because of the sensitivity that Paul brings to it.

Paul has always been there to refocus a show’s emotions. When Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) grew too villainous to handle on a weekly basis, Jesse was there to remind the audience of the human cost of Heisenberg’s actions. Similarly, Westworld’s Caleb became the only flesh-and-blood character in a series that was hell-bent on keeping the viewer guessing on who was or wasn’t a robot. Black Mirror Season 6 needed a standout performer to make the tragedy of “Beyond the Sea” more searing, and Paul provided it with one of his best roles to date.