Black Mirror came back with a vengeance last week after dropping its sixth season onto its home streamer of Netflix. After four years away, the stars were out to make yet another memorable and buzzy five-episode installment of the dark sci-fi series. From Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) to Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance) to Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Kate Mara (House of Cards), the casting team left no stone unturned when it came to ensuring that every episode featured a knock-out call sheet. Episode three brought in Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Pearl Harbor’s Josh Hartnett to tell the story of two astronauts in 1969 straddling the fine line between reality and simulation.

While the episode jumps from one location to the next, it’s the action on the spacecraft dubbed the Gemini, that’s the focus of a behind-the-scenes tour courtesy of Paul. Clad in his orange astronaut fatigues, The Breaking Bad alum takes Black Mirror fans aboard the ship, showing off everything from his thoughtfully crafted spacesuit to his favorite part of the main control room and even the place where the astronauts get their nutrition while on their space explorations. After the tour wraps, Paul bids us adieu, settles down into his lounge chair, and heads back to his body on Earth.

“Beyond the Sea” tells the story of David (Hartnett) and Cliff (Paul), two astronauts working side by side on the Gemini in the farthest reaches of space. However, the episode's version of 1969 is more technologically advanced and allows the men to visit their loved ones by plugging into a simulation that wakes them up back home. Coming from very different backgrounds, the story picks up when a tragic event sees David losing everyone close to him. When Cliff allows David to slip into his world, things get complicated for the pair and lead to a twist that we didn’t see coming.

Image via Netflix

What Other Stories Are Told in This Season of Black Mirror?

Known for being a modern-day Twilight Zone, Black Mirror has been blowing the minds of audiences for over a decade, gaining heaps of critical acclaim along the way. Continuing to bring viewers innovative ideas in the sci-fi arena, this season sees documentarians looking for the next big true-crime story, a young starlet grappling with a traumatic event, a battle between mental health and demonic entities, and a woman who watches her life play out in real-time on a streaming platform’s hit series. All in all, the folks behind Black Mirror delivered another handful of jaw-dropping stories jam-packed with twists and turns.

Join Paul for a tour of the Gemini in the clip below and catch all five episodes of Black Mirror Season 6 now streaming on Netflix.