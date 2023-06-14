Four years after its last season, the hit dystopian anthology series Black Mirror will make its triumphant and disturbing return with a sixth season including five new episodes (https://collider.com/black-mirror-season-6-release-date-cast-trailer/). The series first premiered in 2011 and quickly became a hit due to the shocking, unpredictable, and genre-bending stories that tackle important social commentary, especially around technology.

Apart from the satirical end-of-year specials, Death to 2020 and Death to 2021, the production of Black Mirror was halted for years due to negotiations of IP rights between Endemol Shine Group and Netflix. Additionally, show creator Charlie Brooker delayed production due to the real-life social and political climate already feeling dystopian enough. In a 2020 RadioTimes interview, he stated that he didn’t know “what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart,” which led to him not working on any episodes. However, the wait is finally over, with five new twisted stories streaming on Netflix on June 15.

Over the years, each season has grown with bigger and better stories with talented casts helping to bring the characters to life. Season 6 is no exception, with the extraordinary mix of stars you can expect to see in each episode. Read further below to learn more about the cast and characters of Black Mirror Season 6.

Black Mirror Release Date 2011-12-04 Cast Douglas Hodge, Brian Pettifer, Jessie Cave, Hannah John-Kamen Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi, Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 6 Website http://netflix.com/blackmirror Studio Netflix

The Cast of "Joan is Awful"

Annie Murphy as Joan

Joan is the episode's protagonist who discovers that her life has been adapted into a TV show, Joan is Awful, on Streamberry. She's described as an "average woman" who is going through her own personal struggles that have made her life humdrum until she witnesses her actions being played back on the TV screen.

Annie Murphy is an Emmy-winning actress for her famous role as Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek. Her roles have predominantly been in television series like The Plateaus and Russian Doll. She recently led the meta-comedy drama Kevin Go F**k Himself. She will be voicing in two animated projects, the upcoming Dreamworks film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and the Freeform series Praise Petey

Salma Hayek Pinault as Herself/TV Joan

Salma Hayek Pinault plays a fictionalized and exaggerated version of herself, portraying the character of Joan on the TV show. Hayek Pinault is one of the most prolific Mexican movie stars who have come a long way since starring in Mexican soap operas. She broke into Hollywood in Desperado, leading to other notable 90s movie roles in From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, and Wild Wild West. Hayek Pinault earned an Oscar nomination for portraying Frida Kahlo in the biopic film Frida. Her recent projects include Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and her MCU debut in Eternals.

Rob Delaney as Mac

Mac is Joan's ex-boyfriend who, upon learning about her TV show, tries to get her attention again, as teased in the trailer of him sending a text to her. Though, he holds ulterior motives for trying to reconnect with her.

Rob Delaney is an Emmy-nominated actor for his work on the TV series Catastrophe. He appeared in movies like Deadpool 2, Bombshell, and Tom and Jerry: The Movie. Delaney was recently featured on the TV shows The Power, The Great North, and The Man Who Fell to Earth. He has several projects lined up, including Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Deadpool 3.

Ben Barnes as TV Mac

Ben Barnes portrays Mac on the Joan is Awful show. He is an English actor who has been part of big franchises such as The Chronicles of Narnia film series, Marvel’s Punisher TV series, and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone. He also starred in Stardust, Dorian Gray, and The Big Wedding movies. Barnes was featured in Westworld, Gold Digger, and most recently, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Michael Cera as Beppe

Beppe is shown in the trailer as one of the possible creators of the show Joan is Awful since he reveals that it is an adaptation of her life. The method of how he acquired the knowledge of her life is yet to be displayed within the episode.

Michael Cera is a well-known comedic actor whose awkward demeanor shines in films like Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. His other famous role is playing George-Michael Bluth in Arrested Development. Cera has done various movies since then, including Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Molly’s Game, and The Lego Batman Movie. His recent roles were in Life and Beth and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. Cera has several upcoming projects, including The Adults, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, and the Scott Pilgrim anime series.

Avi Nash as Krish

Krish is the fiancé of Joan, who also has a front seat to Joan's TV show, considering he is also portrayed in the adaptation. Avi Nash started in a few films like Learning to Drive and the biopic Barry. He had recurring roles on Silicon Valley and The Walking Dead TV shows. His most recent role was in the Apple TV series Silo.

Himesh Patel as TV Krish

Himesh Patel plays the TV version of Krish. He is an Emmy-nominated English actor for his work on the TV limited series Station Eleven. He started on the long-time British drama Eastenders before joining the comedy series Damned. Patel soon led the romantic comedy Yesterday and starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. His following projects include Dan Levy’s directorial debut Good Grief and the mystery comedy Providence.

The Cast of "Loch Henry"

Samuel Blenkin as Davis

Davis is an aspiring film student who returns to his hometown to film a nature documentary. What begins as an easygoing project shifts to something much darker when his interest is drawn to a local criminal who has been abducting and murdering people.

Samuel Blenkin is a relatively new English actor who originated the role of Scorpius Malfoy in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He landed guest roles in TV shows like Peaky Blinders, The Sandman, and Atlanta. Blenkin also appeared in films like Misbehaviour and The French Dispatch. His most recent part was in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Myha'la Herrold as Pia

Pia is also a fellow film student and the girlfriend of Davis. She joins him on this film project and enthusiastically looks into the alleged criminal.

Myha’la Herrold is another up-and-coming American actress whose breakout role was Harper Stern on the HBO series Industry. She also starred in films like Premature, Plan B, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Herrold’s next projects will be the movies Dumb Money and Leave the World Behind.

Daniel Portman as Stuart

Stuart is a resident in Davis's hometown who grew up with him. Daniel Portman is a Scottish actor best known for his role as Podrick Payne in Game of Thrones. His most recent roles have been in the television series Vigil, The Control Room, and Karen Pirie. Portman’s next project will be the adventure film, Man & Witch.

John Hannah as Richard

Richard is the father of Stuart, who also lives in a quiet Scottish town. John Hannah is a prolific Scottish actor best known for starring in The Mummy trilogy. He first began on various British TV series before landing film projects like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Sliding Doors. Hannah returned to television when he worked on series like New Street Law, MDs, and Spartacus. His most prominent recurring television roles were in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Transplant. He will next star in the action thriller film Damaged.

Monica Dolan as Janet

Janet is the mother of Davis, who welcomes him back and helps him and Pia settle in while they work on their film project. Monica Dolan is an English actress who has been part of several TV shows, movies, and theater productions. She played a main character in the British comedy W1A and was featured in films like Pride and Kick-Ass 2. Dolan won a Laurence Olivier Award in 2019 for the stage production of All About Eve. Her most recent roles were in the films Cyrano, Empire of Light, and Typist Artist Pirate King. This will be Dolan’s second time appearing in Black Mirror after the episode “Smithereens.” Her following upcoming project will be the TV series The Change.

The Cast of "Beyond the Sea"

Aaron Paul as Cliff Stanfield

Cliff Stanfield is one of the two astronauts sent on a six-year mission in space. He's described as a serious and standoffish person who simply follows the rules. Falling in line with these protocols, Stanfield takes notice of the impact on his mission partner and states that he "could use a break."

Aaron Paul is a three-time Emmy-winning actor for his famous role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. He reprised the role twice in Better Call Saul and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Paul has done several action projects, such as Need for Speed, Triple 9, and Eye in the Sky. He recently starred in TV series such as Westworld, Truth Be Told, and The Path. Paul also voice acted in Bojack Horseman. His latest movie roles were in Dual and Quad. He will next guest star in the upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Josh Hartnett as David Ross

David Ross is the other astronaut on this space assignment. He's described as "charismatic and charming," a foil to Stanfield. However, two years into the mission, he begins to show odd behavior that may result from the assignment's pressure, isolation or personal struggles regarding his family. The trailer teases the use of a watch device that seems to send its user to a virtual reality or a former memory that includes his wife.

Josh Hartnett started in early films like The Faculty and The Virgin Suicides. He went on to lead projects like Black Hawk Down, Lucky Number Slevin, and The Black Dahlia. Hartnett has been involved with genres like the horror movie 30 Days of Night and the romcom 40 Days and 40 Nights. He also played the main characters in the TV series Penny Dreadful and Paradise Lost. Recently, he collaborated twice with Guy Ritchie on Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. Hartnett will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Kate Mara as Lana Stanfield

Lana Stanfield is the wife of Cliff who remains on Earth. Kate Mara is an Emmy-nominated actress for her work in House of Cards. Like her sister, Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), she has built her resume with many movie roles like Shooter, 127 Hours, and Happythankyoumoreplease. Mara’s other popular films include The Martian, Transcendence, and the infamous 2015 Fantastic Four reboot. She has also partaken in TV limited series roles like A Teacher and, most recently, Class of ’09.

Auden Thornton as Jessica Ross

Jessica Ross is the wife of David, who was also left behind on Earth. She appears in scenes in the trailer that seem to be memories or virtual reality. Auden Thornton was first featured as a child actress in the film Arlington Road before working on various TV shows during the 2010s. She appeared in guest roles on Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, and Elementary. Thornton starred in the films Beauty Mark and Palm Trees and Power Lines. Her most recent project was a recurring role in This is Us.

Rory Culkin as Kappa

Kappa is a mysterious figure only briefly shown in the trailer holding a knife. Rory Culkin comes from a family of actors, including his brothers Macauley Culkin (Home Alone) and Kieran Culkin (Succession). Like his brothers, he began acting relatively young in films like Lymelife and Signs. He eventually joined projects like Scream 4, Columbus, and Lords of Chaos. Culkin was recently featured in the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven and Swarm.

The Cast of "Mazey Day"

Zazie Beetz as Bo

Bo is a paparazzi photographer who takes on the task of trying to get a picture of the actress Mazey Day. She pursues the actress but only to a point due to her conscience realizing the struggles of Day.

Zazie Beetz has become a recent in-demand actress following her breakout role in the TV series Atlanta. She has been in a variety of films such as Deadpool 2, Joker, and The Harder They Fall. She recently worked on the sketch comedy limited series History of the World, Part II. Beetz will reprise her role in the action animation Invincible and star in the limited series Full Circle.

Danny Ramirez as Hector

Hector is another fellow paparazzi photographer who loops Bo into the $30K assignment of getting a picture of Day. Danny Ramirez is best known for his action roles in Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was previously featured in films like Assassination Nation, Valley Girl, and No Exit. Ramirez recently starred in the romantic comedy Look Both Ways and will reprise his role as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World.

Clara Rugaard as Mazey Day

Mazey Day is an actress whose luck turns sour when she gets involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to her getting kicked off a movie set. On top of that, the paparazzi are hellbent on invading her privacy to get a picture despite the crisis that she is clearly in.

Clara Rugaard is a Danish actress who first starred in the TV series Still Star-Crossed. She was involved with films like Teen Spirit, Love Gets a Room, and Press Play. Rugaard was also the lead of the TV series The Rising. She will next star in a musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet called Verona.

The Cast of "Demon 79"

Anjana Vasan as Nida

Nida is a quiet sales assistant who encounters a "demon" or mystical figure who says she must do heinous acts in order to prevent worse things from happening. She is shown in the trailer doing several violent things towards people, eventually weighing down on her conscience.

Anjana Vasan is an Indian actress who has worked across British television, movies, and theater. She appeared in the 2015 film Cinderella, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Mogul Mowgli. Her most notable television role is leading the British sitcom. We Are Lady Parts. She also starred in Killing Eve before recently doing the Almeida Theater stage production of A Streetcar Named Desire, for which she won a Laurence Olivier Award. This episode marks her second appearance on Black Mirror after “Nosedive.”

Paapa Essiedu as Gaap

Gaap is the disco-styled "demon" that connects with Nida. He sets her on this strange path of destruction that is meant to be for the greater good. Gaap is shown snapping his fingers to seemingly possess Nida as her eyes become a glazed white.

Paapa Essiedu is an English actor best known for his television roles in I May Destroy You and The Lazarus Project. He also starred in Gangs of London and The Capture. Essiedu has done lots of theater work in productions of King Lear and Hamlet. His movie career has begun taking off after featuring in Murder on the Orient Express and Men.

Katherine Rose Morley as Vicky

Vicky is another fellow sales assistant who works with Nida. Katherine Rose Morley is an English actress who has mainly been featured in British television series like The Mill, Clink, and Last Day in Halifax. Her most recent role was on the drama series The Syndicate.

David Shields as Michael Smart

Michael Smart is a politician who leans towards the conservative side. David Shields is another English actor who has recently started in the past decade. He appeared in The Crown, Doctor Who, and The Liberator. Shields was also part of a few films like Judy and Benediction. His next project will be the Apple TV miniseries Masters of the Air.