Considering life has been stranger than fiction lately, it's no wonder the sixth season of Netflix's hit sci-fi series Black Mirror was stalled for over three years. Now that creators and showrunners Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones are gearing up once again, news about casting has been building fans' excitement with a whole roster of favorites. Most recently, according to Deadline, Bodies Bodies Bodies star Myha’la Herrold is onboard for Black Mirror Season 6.

After being greenlit in May, fans can expect even darker themes in Black Mirror Season 6, as well as a more cinematic feel to each episode. Following a number of casting announcements, audiences can look forward to more familiar faces, including HBO's Industry star Herrold. Details of her role or episode have not been disclosed, and it isn't likely they will be prior to the show's premiere. Black Mirror is notorious for keeping plot information tightly under wraps. Herrold is joining a pretty stacked cast, including Emmy-nominated actresses Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy, Rory Culkin (Under the Banner of Heaven), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Josh Hartnett, Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez and Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project).

While Herrold is a fairly new face to the big screen, she's wasting zero time making a name for herself in Hollywood. Following her highly-acclaimed performance for HBO's drama series Industry, Herrold snagged a role in Halina Reijn's socially conscious dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies as the ex with a chip on her shoulder. Herrold's performance was captivating and tense, elevating the horror aspect of a self-aware jab at Gen Z and Millennials. Her other credits include Hulu's Plan B, Modern Love, and her recently-wrapped Netflix adaptation of Leave the World Behind with Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke.

Image via A24

RELATED: From 'American Horror Story' to 'Black Mirror:' The 10 Best Anthology Series, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The futuristic, worst-case scenario show often highlights societal issues through the advancement of technology and our growing reliance on it. The episodes can range from deeply disturbing to the rare Heaven-on-Earth vibes, but typically Black Mirror plays off the fear of human folly and our inability to be trusted. The Netflix show is, in a word, bleak, and yet darkly intriguing. The storylines are well-written and beautifully shot, each episode showcases a brand-new director with unique styles, and often episodes will also feature A-list celebrities. Previous episodes were directed by Peaky Blinders' Otto Bathurst, Doctor Who's Euros Lyn and Pride and Prejudice's Joe Wright. With each season only premiering a small handful of episodes, the casts are sometimes sprinkled with big names like Nope's Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie and more.

There's currently no release date available, but production on Black Mirror Season 6 is expected to begin soon. You can watch all five previous seasons on Netflix, and check out the trailer for Season 5 below: