Season 6 of Netflix's eerily relatable dystopian sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror has just found a new cast member in Catastrophe writer and star Rob Delaney. Delaney is joining the recently announced Myha’la Herrold and Rory Culkin. Hardly any details are currently known about the popular show's newest season, but if it's anything like previous seasons, it will showcase how technology can destroy a society. Black Mirror is created by Charlie Brooker and originally premiered on the British network Channel 4 before moving to Netflix starting with the third season.

Production on Black Mirror Season 6 has reportedly already begun. The new season is the first to be produced by Broke and Bones, a Netflix-backed studio that Brooker runs with Annabel Jones, who has worked on Black Mirror since the show's first season. Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan currently round out the rest of the upcoming season's cast. Beetz has previously declared that she filmed her episode back in June, while the official announcement that the show was in production was not until July.

Delaney is a comedian who is most known for co-creating, co-writing, and starring in Channel 4's BAFTA-winning comedy series, Catastrophe. In Catastrophe, Delaney plays American Rob Norris, who has a fling with Sharon Morris (Sharon Horgan) that results in an unexpected pregnancy while visiting London. Delaney is also known for appearing in the films Deadpool 2, Bombshell, Tom and Jerry, and The Good House, as well as the Showtime series The Man Who Fell to Earth. The funnyman will next appear in the upcoming movies The School for Good and Evil, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, and Argylle, as well as the shows The Power and Bad Monkey.

Black Mirror first aired in 2011 and is considered by many to be one of the past decade's best shows. After huge international popularity, the anthology show moved to Netflix in 2016. The series even premiered an interactive movie on the streamer in late 2018 titled Bandersnatch. Several spin-offs of Black Mirror have been in development hell for a while, including a Robert Downey Jr.-produced film adaptation of the Season 1 episode "The Entire History of You". Season 5 of Black Mirror starred Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Topher Grace and only consisted of three episodes. Season 6 will reportedly feature a more standard amount of episodes than its predecessor, but it's not currently clear how many episodes the new season will contain.

Black Mirror Season 6 is not expected to be released until at least late 2023, but stay tuned at Collider for more updates!