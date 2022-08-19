The cast for the next season of the Netflix series, Black Mirror seems to be consistently growing with the addition of more stars to an already impressive lineup. The series revealed recently that it had cast Rory Culkin to star in the upcoming season. Details on the season so far are sparse, but now the actor who starred in the FX project, Under the Banner of Heaven will be joined it seems by Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy.

Per Variety, Hayek Pinault and Murphy are in talks to join the series soon, adding to the impressive previously announced cast which includes Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. What roles Hayek Pinault and Murphy might play in the series is still to be revealed as much that concerns the series has been under wraps.

Hayek Pinault is an Emmy-nominated actress for her role in the comedy-drama, Ugly Betty for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. The actress has been keeping busy recently having produced the Disney Star series Santa Evita while being poised to star in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming project Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Hayek Pinault has also wrapped filming on Without Blood, a new Angelina Jolie movie. You may have seen Hayek Pinault on the big screen last year in Marvel’s Eternals and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Murphy’s work onscreen includes Russian Doll from Netflix as well as the lead in Kevin Can F*** Himself. Her Emmy-nominated performance for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series as Alexis Rose in the award-winning Schitt’s Creek remains one of her better-known roles.

Black Mirror is an anthology series that shows our dependency on technology through inventive and exaggerated storytelling on specific aspects of how we interact with the internet and tech, in both good ways and bad. The new season is set to have more episodes than the three offered by the fifth season of the show. Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones who are the creators of the show left their production company House of Tomorrow in 2020. The move created downtime for the series as well as comments from Brooker at the height of the pandemic that seemed to put the series in doubt of a return. Speaking with Radio Times Brooker said, “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

It's possible we could see some of that humor reflected in the new season of Black Mirror, which does not yet have a release date, but you can catch all the previous five seasons on Netflix.

