With production now in full swing, more details continue to emerge from the 6th season of Netflix's acclaimed dystopian series Black Mirror. According to fresh reports from Deadline, the upcoming series has expanded its already star-studded cast to include Rory Culkin. After word got out that Netflix would indeed go ahead with the 6th season of the anthology series, major casts were revealed to include Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick).

Details are hazy regarding Culkin's role, however, Deadline confirms that the actor recently inked a deal to be part of a single episode of the anthology series which will include more episodes compared to Season 5 which had only three episodes. While the roles for the previously announced casts were also not revealed, it was confirmed that their roles will span across the first three episodes of the 6th season.

Black Mirror last premiered on Netflix in June 2019. The acclaimed dystopian series went MIA for three years due in part to a shake-up in the studios behind its production. Series creator and screenwriter, Charlie Brooker departed House of Tomorrow (backed by Endemol Shine Group) which held the rights to the show, thus delaying production for more seasons. However, Netflix was able to get the series moving again after striking a deal with Banijay Group which now owns Endemol. Black Mirror Season 6 will now be released under Broke & Bones a Netflix-backed outfit owned by Brooker.

Image via FX

While critical reviews have been divided regarding Black Mirror's speculative fictional storyline, the series has held sway among international audiences thanks in part to its strong casting. Season 5 was graced by stars such as Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, and Anthony Mackie, and with the new lineup of casts for the 6th season, it seems Netflix is once again choosing to rely on the strengths of its cast to bring the much-loved series to even greater heights.

Culkin who is the younger brother of fellow actors Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Kieran Culkin (Succession) got his start in the industry acting alongside his older brothers, sometimes playing the younger version of their characters. He would subsequently emerge from under the shadows of his brothers to earn his breakthrough with Kenneth Lonergan's drama film, You Can Count on Me which earned him a Young Artist Award. He is best recognized for his role in the science fiction horror, Signs (2000) opposite Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. More recently, Culkin appeared in the limited series, Under the Banner of Heaven as one of the Lafferty brothers, Samuel Lafferty. Black Mirror will add to Culkin's list of Netflix projects which includes the biopic series Halston which also starred Ewan McGregor.

While production has already flagged off, Netflix is yet to set the release date for the 6th season of Black Mirror, however, you can catch up on the first five seasons which are all available to stream on Netflix.