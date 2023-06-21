After four long years, Black Mirror is finally back with a new season. Season 6, which proves that the series still has a lot to say, has five fresh episodes designed to mess with our heads. Alongside the wonderful stories, the show has also brought in a splendid cast of new actors such as Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, Paapa Essiedu, and Annie Murphy, to name a few. But eagle-eyed viewers will notice that a familiar face has returned for another bonkers episode of Black Mirror. Anjana Vasan first appeared in Black Mirror in Season 3, Episode 1, “Nosedive,” which happened to be one of the best episodes. Now, seven years later, Vasan has appeared Season 6, Episode 5, “Demon 79," which happens to be the most unique Black Mirror episode yet.

Where Do You Know Anjana Vasan From?

Image via Peacock

Anjana Vasan was born in India before she moved to Singapore at 4. About twenty years later, she relocated to the UK where she graduated from Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and got her start in Fresh Meat, a Channel 4 comedy drama. She then went on to perform in the theater and also made a minor appearance in 2015's Cinderella before going back to Channel 4 with a sitcom, Hang Ups, and an anthology film, London Unplugged. And she even made an appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home as a news reporter from Queens in 2019.

Though Vasan was mostly bagging minor roles, her performance was always memorable and hinted at the potential that was yet to be realized. But it was her impressive role in Peacock's British import We Are Lady Parts, where she plays a timid lead guitarist in the most lovable way possible, that really put her on the map. Garnering acclaim from critics and fans alike, Vasan was nominated for British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) and Gotham Awards, among others. After this, she went on to join the star cast of Killing Eve in 2022, before completely stealing the show in the final episode of Black Mirror Season 6.

Anjana Vasan Previously Acted in ‘Black Mirror’ With Bryce Dallas Howard

But Vasan’s appearance in the latest season of Black Mirror isn’t her first. Previously, she briefly appeared in one of the best Black Mirror episodes. Season 3's premiere episode "Nosedive" follows a near-future society where every interaction, no matter how trivial, is rated on a scale of one to five stars. These ratings, aggregated into a person's overall social score, dictate their social status, access to services, and overall quality of life, which means that higher ratings translate to a more privileged life and lower ratings translate to a substandard and isolated life.

The episode follows its protagonist, Lacie Pound (Bryce Dallas Howard), who is desperate to improve her rating to secure a luxury apartment. Every day, she practices her laugh in varying tones before marching out to impress people. She performs good deeds and offers pleasantries just to increase her ratings, and actively avoids low-rated individuals lest her image deteriorates by association. But Lacie is only a representation of how society has become at large — narcissistic, performative, and hideously cruel, all of which are not vastly different from our own reality.

'Black Mirror' Critiques Our Obsession With Status

Image via Netflix

At its core, the episode is a scathing critique of our obsession with social media validation. It takes the present social media culture that has us all hooked and takes it to its logical conclusion. Before you know it, you are having your worth as a person constantly revalued by colleagues and acquaintances who don’t even know you that well. This commodification of human interaction reduces genuine connection to a transaction, a theme that resonates in an era where likes, shares, and followers often dictate social value.

In the episode, Lacie is asked to present a warm speech at the wedding of a person she barely knows, and she accepts it just because it would help drive up the ratings for both parties. In the end, though, after a series of unfortunate events, Lacie sees through the facade of it all and ends up delivering an embarrassing, yet unabashedly honest speech that plummets her ratings. However, it is in her downfall, stripped of her rating and societal approval, that Lacie finds a sense of liberation and authenticity, a powerful commentary on the freedom that comes from disconnecting from the relentless pursuit of social validation.

"Nosedive" is still one of the best and most powerful Black Mirror episodes and remains a fan favorite. Apart from having a disturbing (and very familiar) premise, the episode also boasts a stellar cast. But even on multiple rewatches, most fans might have overlooked Vasan in it. And that’s to be expected since Vasan wasn’t really a household name in 2018. Plus, she is playing a character who is on her way to a science fiction series convention, dressed up and made up in silver and black, so she isn’t easy to spot. Vasana acts as a snobbish, mean fan-girl of the fictitious sci-fi show, Sea of Tranquility, who offers Lacie a lift after her car breaks down. But soon, she starts getting suspicious of Lacie and begins quizzing her with trick questions just to demonstrate that her lies have been caught. Though her role in the episode was minor and there wasn't much room for her to showcase her acting prowess, she does her best with what she's given. Season 6 of Black Mirror, however, would enable Vasana to truly reveal her mastery over the craft.

"Demon 79" Is 'Black Mirror's Most Unique Episode

Image via Netflix

The final episode of Black Mirror’s latest season is a surprising departure from the techno dystopian, near-future setting the series usually revels in. The episode starts with a curious "Red Mirror Presents" title sequence. Speaking to Radio Times, Charlie Brooker, the creator of the show said that the label is used to denote a shift away from the techno-centric stories that are the hallmark of the show. The very first Red Mirror film appears in Season 6, Episode 5 of the show, titled “Demon 79.” Apart from the deviation from technology, the episode also features supernatural events and beings, and is set in the past.

The episode follows Nida, essayed by Vasan, who is a reserved, kind, and docile shoe sales assistant who accidentally frees a demon in 1979, hence the episode's title. As the rules go, Nida now has to offer three human sacrifices, or else the entire world will burn and everyone will die. But Nida is no killer and what follows is a gripping meditation on morality, justice, vengeance, and love as she struggles to make sense of the reality she finds herself in. Nida’s character is very complex. She has a timid demeanor and lets people walk all over her. But she is aware of the small and large injustices she suffers, and has intense anger boiling inside of her that just can’t seem to come out. It’s a role that demands depth, and Vasana manages to convey Nida’s emotional turmoil with her eyes. Vasana has beautiful, deep, and extremely expressive eyes. Whether she’s feeling indignant, guilty, or indifferent, the viewer always has a window into her soul.

But the most interesting thing about Vasan’s performance is the way she conveys a conflicted sense of duality, constantly oscillating between the overt compulsion to stay silent, saintly, and aligned with the social norms and a repressed desire to break free and let out her true wild self. It’s a role that Vasan seamlessly blends into and keeps you hooked with a looming sense of unpredictability. Vasan’s performance is somewhat reminiscent of her role in We Are Lady Parts, but she’s more sincere, mature, and magnetic here.