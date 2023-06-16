Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 6 of Black Mirror.Though not mainly known for it, Netflix's Black Mirror is quite a self-referential show. From gadgets and songs that tie whole seasons together to that "15 Million Merits" comic book in Season 4's "Black Museum", the show is full of nods to both its past episodes. The recently released sixth season of the terrifying anthology series is no exception to this rule. Right in Episode 1, just as the action is starting, there are series references to previous Black Mirror episodes, from Season 1's "The National Anthem" to Season 5's "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too." Not even creator Charlie Brooker's other work is safe from this little in-joke.

The first episode of Black Mirror Season 6, "Joan Is Awful," tells the story of an ordinary woman who finds out that her life is being used as inspiration for a new TV show on a Netflix-like streaming platform. Joan Tait (Annie Murphy) first figures out that there's something wrong when she opens the front page of her Streamberry account to find a picture of world-renowned actress Salma Hayek dressed and coiffed exactly like her. To viewers, however, what's most interesting about this scene is not the banner for the titular television series Joan Is Awful, but the thumbnails that appear around it. Whether it's "The Callow Years" or "Junipero Dreaming," they all seem to tell stories that we already know. And the ones that don't look familiar also have secrets of their own.

Related: ‘Black Mirror’: This Is the One Thing That Connects Every Season

The Streamberry Shows Reference Some of 'Black Mirror's Past Episodes

Image via Channel 4

The first thing that catches the eye of longtime Black Mirror fans is a picture of Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, his character in the 2018 interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. In the movie, Ritman is an acclaimed game designer that serves as a kind of twisted mentor to the young programmer Stefan Butler (Fionn Whitehead). In "Joan Is Awful," Ritman's face pops up in a Streamberry thumbnail surrounded by the words "Finding Ritman." What would the show be about? God knows. Probably a documentary about the gaming genius or something about a possible disappearance. After all, since there are many possible endings to Bandersnatch, it's not hard to imagine a world in which Ritman has gone completely AWOL.

But it's not Finding Ritman that Joan's fiancé Krish (Avi Nash) is interested in watching. Instead, he asks about Sea of Tranquility, a sci-fi series mentioned in the first Black Mirror episode, "The National Anthem," originally released in 2011. The series got callbacks later on in the show, with mentions on Season 3's "Nosedive," as well as Season 5's "Smithereens" and "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too." It's a pity we never get to find out what the show is about, since Eric (Jared Goldstein) said it blows...

Right by the Finding Ritman thumbnail is another one for a show called "Hot"... something. Though the whole title isn't visible to us, those that remember Season 1's "15 Million Merits" will immediately recognize the show as Hot Shots, the bizarre version of The X-Factor that exists in the episode's universe. From "15 Million Merits" also comes Botherguts, an extremely distasteful show in which poor and overweight citizens are humiliated under the guise of entertainment. Though it's pretty clear that "Joan Is Awful"s Hot Shots is an embryo for the show that will one day be people's only hope in "15 Million Merits," we do have to wonder about Botherguts. Is it as awful as it is in the future? Or is the show something else entirely?

As we move into Joan's Recommended For You tab, we notice a documentary called The Callow Years. The synopsis describes it as "A fascinating six-part documentary exploration of the prime ministership of Michael Callow — including never-before-seen archival footage from some of his most controversial public moments." Such public moments undoubtedly include the time in which Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) had sex with a pig on live TV to save Princess Susannah's (Lidya Wilson) life, a series of events that was covered in "The National Anthem."

Beneath The Callow Years, in the New to Streamberry tab, we can also find a show with a thumbnail featuring someone that seems to be "White Bear"s child murderer, Victoria Skillane (Lenora Crichlow). Probably yet another true-crime documentary. The doc is followed by Botherguts and a thumbnail with a picture of Season 5's "Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too"s Ashley O (Miley Cyrus). Whether this is an Ashley O concert or a Framing Britney-like documentary on the popstar is anyone's guess. Last, but not least, a thumbnail for something called Junipero Dreaming promises us anything from a rom-com to an exposé on the life-after-death company from Season 3's "San Junipero."

And then there are those references that you have to really look for to find. They appear just as Joan is turning on the Streamberry app, right at the top of the screen. One of the shows that pop up is Space Fleet, the Star Trek spoof that Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) is a fan of in Season 6's "USS Callister." You have to pause at the exact second to spot it, but there it is. There is also another reference to Bandersnatch in the form of Mad Mind: The Jerome F. Davies Story, likely a documentary about the author of the fantasy novel that is getting adapted into an interactive film.

"Joan Is Awful" Also Features References to Other 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Episodes

Image via Netflix

If you manage to press pause at right the exact moment, and you happened to read something about the other Black Mirror Season 6 episodes, you might also get some references to upcoming stories. Smart?, for instance, seems to be a documentary on Michael Smart, the conservative politician from Episode 5, "Demon 79."

But the real kicker is Loch Henry: Truth Will Out, a documentary that is shot over the course of the season's second episode, simply titled "Loch Henry." Described by Joan as "the Scottish murder thing," the true crime doc focuses on a series of brutal murders that took place in a quiet town in Northern Britain. The synopsis states: "A sleepy lochside town is rocked by a string of horrific murders. Decades later, the former holiday destination has never recovered". Laconic as most Netflix... sorry, Streamberry synopses are, Loch Henry's description leaves out the personal element of its story, but maybe that's for the best. No one likes spoilers. Let's just say this is a BAFTA winner we're talking about. Nonetheless, we don't get to find out what the series is like either since Krish can't do true crime after Gacy, without a doubt a joke at the expense of Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Charlie Brooker's Other Work Is Also Available on Streamberry

Image via Netflix

There are only two shows on Joan's Streamberry page that are not inspired by Black Mirror episodes. One of them seems to be something about dogs. The title is utterly illegible. The other one is fittingly another production starring animals. These, however, are animated. Rowdy and Peanut is a cartoon about a cat and a dog. On the banner, the cat appears as a burglar, while the dog wears a very distinguished suit. The characters actually originate from another Charlie Brooker project, the 2022 interactive film Cat Burglar. Inspired by the works of Tex Avery, a cat burglar and a security guard dog fight for the possession of valuable museum objects. It's a kind of family-friendly fun that isn't present in Black Mirror. And it's probably not what Joan and Krish are looking for as well.

All seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.