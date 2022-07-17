It’s been over 3 years since Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones have given us new episodes in the fifth installment, released in June 2019. Booker has said in interviews that he decided to take a break in working on writing the new season amidst the pandemic, saying it would be “too depressing” for audiences at the time.

The anthology show features a world in various stages of dependency on technology. Prior to being isolated and stuck with endless virtual Zoom meetings, the show seemed like a fun concept of how society can be immensely benefited from the use of technology. It also shows the more bleak and disturbing downsides of those same technologic advancements, often exaggerating current societal culture regarding technology, specifically the internet.

In January 2020, Booker and Jones actually left their production company “House of Tomorrow,” which was backed by Endemol Shine Group, which was acquired by Banijay Group. The creative pair then started up a new production company called “Broke and Bones,” which Netflix took under its massive wing with a $100 million investment, which released the rights for Black Mirror from under Banijay Group.

Season 6 of Black Mirror was greenlit in May 2022 and as of July, it is currently in production. This article will tell you everything we know about the latest developments.

Who’s In The Cast of Black Mirror Season 6?

Quite a few big names have just recently joined the confirmed cast list for at least 3 episodes in the new season. Zazie Beetz, best known for her role as Van in Atlanta, is among the ranks of the new cast. She has also made appearances in Deadpool 2, Joker, and voices Amber Bennett in the Amazon original animated series, Invincible.

Also joining will be Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), who seems to be no stranger to technology-based dystopian futures, as he has been working on recent seasons of HBO’s Westworld.

Paapa Essiedu, who has worked alongside Black Mirror veteran Michaela Cole in the drama television series I May Destroy You, is also included in the new cast.

Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) has also joined the list of cast members, alongside Kate Mara, who most recently starred in the Hulu drama miniseries, A Teacher.

Also included in the confirmed Season 6 casting is Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Although rare, there have been instances of return performances within the Black Mirror series, specifically Michaela Cole, who played the airline check-in agent in “Nosedive,” as well as one of the main characters in “USS Callister.” Hannah John-Kamen also had roles in two episodes: “Fifteen Million Merits,” and “Playtest.” It’s possible we might see a familiar face amongst the cast of the upcoming season.

What Will Black Mirror Season 6 Be About? Given that Black Mirror is an anthology series, it’s impossible to give a plot synopsis for an entire season. Additionally, the show’s creators are always very secretive about giving much information away before the initial release. It has been mentioned by Brooker that this season will have a much more cinematic scope in terms of production quality, treating each episode as an individual movie.

What’s guaranteed is that this season will prove to be darker than previous seasons, and will most likely draw parallels to the trends in how technology has been even further integrated into society since the pandemic.

Is There A Trailer for Black Mirror Season 6?

No trailer has been released yet, as the show is still in the production stage. Based on previous seasons, a trailer could be released anywhere from 4-5 months to only a month prior to the series premiere.

How Many Episodes Will This Season of Black Mirror Have?

It has been confirmed that this season will have more episodes than the previous installment, which only had 3. The episodes will be roughly the same length of about an hour runtime. As mentioned, thanks to the new production company Broke and Bones, these new episodes will be of higher production quality.

The cast members that have just recently been confirmed are only cast for a span of three episodes, so there will certainly be more additions to the casting choices yet to come.

When Will Black Mirror Season 6 Be Released?

An official release date has not yet been shared, and since the creators of the show have a history of playing coy about sharing too many details about upcoming seasons, we might not have a set release date until a trailer is released. The show tends to be released around December, except for Season 2 being released in February, Season 3 being released in October, and the 5th season being released in June.

The 5th season was originally set to be released in December, though, and was delayed because of the extensive work that went into creating a special, Bandersnatch, which aired on December 28, 2018. It’s likely the newest season could be released sometime around December of 2023, if we're lucky.

Where Can I Watch Black Mirror Season 6?

Season 6 will be released exclusively on Netflix, where you can also watch the 5 previous installments and specials, such as “White Christmas” and the interactive Black Mirror movie, "Bandersnatch."

Throughout each episode, you can deduce where an episode belongs on a loose chronological timeline about other episodes based on the level of advancement in the technology being used. Fortunately, being an anthology series, you can watch the episodes in any order without compromising your comprehension of each story. Later episodes in the series often contain many “Easter eggs” that reference other episodes, further alluding that the episodes all share the same universe.

Bandersnatch is set in 1984, which places it at the very beginning of that timeline. Throughout the movie, viewers are prompted to make selections on their screens using their remote control. These selections then dictate what happens next in the story, not unlike a “choose-your-own-adventure” style novel.

The average viewing time for Bandersnatch is about 90 minutes, with 5 distinctly different endings. Some of the shortest paths led to a runtime of about 40 minutes, depending on what choices the viewer makes.

Stay tuned for updates regarding further casting decisions, director line-ups, and more about the newest Black Mirror season in the works.