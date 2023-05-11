It's been several years since audiences experienced a new set of thrilling stories from Black Mirror, and now the nail-biting series is finally back. As fans eagerly anticipated the long-awaited return of Black Mirror, with its sixth season set to debut on Netflix this summer, an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly has revealed additional details on what to expect alongside some new images.

The first episode of the season will be "Joan is Awful," which centers on a woman who discovers that a popular streaming service has released a show based on her life, where she is portrayed by Salma Hayek. Directed by Ally Pankiw, the episode features the additional appearances of Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. However, the episode will only be the first of several brand-new stories. "Loch Henry," directed by Sam Miller, stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha'laHerrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan, and centers on a young couple, who attempt to work on a nature documentary in a small Scottish Town, only to find themselves drawn to a shocking local story involving events from the past.

Set in an alternative 1969, "Beyond the Sea" will focus on two men who embark on a perilous high-tech mission with extreme consequences. The episode is directed by John Crowley and will feature the appearances of Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. "Mazey Day," directed by Uta Briesewitz, and starring Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez, revolves around a troubled starlet who must face the consequences of a hit-and-run as she evades invasive paparazzi. Lastly, the episode "Demon 79" will take place in 1979 and centers on a sales assistant who must perform terrible acts in order to prevent disasters from happening. Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields will star in the episode, which is directed by Toby Haynes and written by Bisha K. Ali.

A New Set of Stories to Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror has continued to receive critical acclaim due to its unique and thrilling stories woven in with themes of contemporary social issues. One of the most intriguing aspects of the series is, of course, its anthological storytelling approach, with each episode providing viewers with a completely new story to be captivated by, echoing classics such as The Twilight Zone. However, with the last season debuting in 2019, alongside an interactive film in 2018 with the release of Bandersnatch, it's been several years since the show has featured any new episodes. While specific details on what to expect from the show's latest season remain under wraps for now, with the series set to make its long-awaited return this summer, it won't be too long before fans get to dive into another set of engaging stories that will likely keep them in the edge of their seats.

Black Mirror Season 6 debuts on Netflix this June. Check out the new images and official teaser for the upcoming season of the series below.

