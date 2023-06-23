A new season of Black Mirror has finally dropped on Netflix, and if you're anything like us, you've had to stop yourself from binging it all in one go — and why would you want to? — but also find yourself desperate to tumble down the rabbit hole of franchise Easter eggs, theories, and other fascinating nuggets that Charlie Brooker has dropped into the latest installment. No Season 6 episode might be as unapologetically meta as the premiere, "Joan Is Awful," which not only parodies the streaming service on which the show itself is platformed but also calls us as the audience out a little bit in terms of how much hate-watching we do.

Despite its heavier undertones, the majority of the episode — which stars Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy as a woman who unsuspectingly finds her life the subject of a new prestige streaming show — is one of the franchise's lighter and more humorous stories overall. But it wouldn't have mattered what the episode was actually about; Murphy revealed to us at a junket ahead of the season's premiere that she wanted to sign on for Black Mirror without knowing anything about "Joan Is Awful" at all:

"I got a call from my agent to say that I had an offer for an episode of Black Mirror and without knowing what the character was or what the plot was, anything, who was in it, nothing, I was just like, 'Yes! I don't care what it is I want in,' because I've been such a huge fan of the show for forever. Then to read the script and to find out what my character was, and the fact that Salma Hayek was also going to be in it, playing the same character, I felt like I was in my own episode of Black Mirror. It just kind of was like one mind-bend after the other. Then reading the script, which I loved so much, and even after having shot it and [having] read the script so many times—and I've seen now the episode three or four times—I'm still like a little bit broken by it, so it's been amazing."

Annie Murphy on How Salma Hayek Is Just Willing to "Go For It"

In terms of working opposite Hayek — both actresses are not only playing a fictional character, but also (without going too deeply into spoilers) versions that might be a little closer to home — Murphy had nothing but good things to say about her A-list co-star, who got to show off a surprising side of herself during filming:

"It was truly so incredible. I had some preconceived notions of who Salma Hayek was going into it, and she just exceeded every expectation that I had. She is so funny and so willing to make fun of herself and be ridiculous and goofy and go for it. I haven't worked with that many big-time celebrities, but I feel like that's kind of a rarity in Hollywood, and people are more reluctant to lean into themselves a little bit and take the piss out of themselves. So, I found a real bud in Salma, and we had so much fun working together."

Given the plot of the episode, we couldn't resist asking whether filming "Joan Is Awful" has made Murphy more mindful about checking the terms and conditions letter before she signs her name to anything, but the actress admitted that she probably should be more paranoid about accepting anything on the Internet sight unseen. "Listen, nowadays, it's like every time I go onto a webpage I'm asked about accepting all cookies, no matter what. I still don't know what cookies are, but I still need to go to the website. So, I haven't learned a lesson that I should have learned having done this episode. I'm still just like, 'Yeah, accept. I just need to get this done!'"

The new season of Black Mirror also stars Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetz, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, Anjana Vasan, and Paapa Essiedu. All seasons of Black Mirror are currently available to stream on Netflix.