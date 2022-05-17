The title of Black Mirror has two meanings. First, it refers to the reflective surface of a powered-off screen, nodding to the technological paranoia that runs through almost every episode. Secondly, it might as well be Charlie Brooker’s mission statement. As a satirist, he puts mankind’s darkest, ugliest qualities on full display: our pettiness, our complacency, and our seemingly limitless capacity for self-destruction. Much like its anthology ancestor The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror has been praised for its insight into the modern condition, as well as its prescience for what’s to come. But it doesn’t really predict the future, no matter what David Cameron might have done to that poor pig. Instead, it shows the way things might go if the better angels of our collective nature don’t win out - which, of course, they rarely do.

The upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror is its first in three years, and in its absence it was given enough material to last for another century. A little under a year after the fifth season came out on Netflix, a global pandemic forced the world into isolation, and technology became the only way people could communicate with each other. For at least half a year, life was lived in an ersatz half-reality, work meetings and birthdays experienced through video calls with bad microphones and worse lighting. On top of that, social media allowed for the spread of rampant misinformation about vaccines and safety measures that likely made the pandemic worse. And even aside from the most obvious world events, every week brings more examples of social media dysfunction that could make for solid episodes.

This is where Black Mirror’s insight becomes something of a double-edged sword. It’s one of television’s most prominent works of social commentary about technology, as well as modern life in general. Black Mirror has become shorthand for a certain kind of paranoid, techno-dystopian vibe, one that becomes more prevalent in our reality with each passing day. It would be weird if it didn’t riff on Zoom a little. But at the same time, while the show has never exactly been subtle, it occasionally slips into mere obviousness. Black Mirror is at its strongest when it feels like a story that involves technological commentary, rather than a story built around technological commentary.

Daniel Lavery, in a humor piece for the now-defunct Toast, summed up what he and other Black Mirror detractors thought of the show in one pithy sentence: “what if phones, but too much.” From his perspective, Black Mirror used overwrought melodrama and weighty, pretentious trappings — expressed here through parody episode titles including “Grendel’s Mother Pays a Visit at Tea-Time” and “The Final Flight of Marie Templeton” — to gussy up stale observations about TV and smartphones. Black Mirror is a much more thoughtful show than the piece implies, and if nothing else Brooker seems to have a sense of humor about it. “What if phones, but too much” appears as a trending article in the episode “Hated in the Nation”, and Brooker wrote “Playtest” in an attempt to take the phrase to its logical conclusion. But the joke hits at something true, as well: Black Mirror’s weakest episodes all feel like they started with “what if [x], but too much.”

“Men Against Fire,” for instance, takes on augmented reality. While its release in the middle of the Pokémon Go craze was coincidental, the episode’s cliché-ridden execution made it feel like the result of a late-night brainstorming session. “Smithereens” is about thinly-veiled versions of social media apps causing a hostage crisis, but it never develops the idea much further. And “The Waldo Moment" tries to tackle populism and cult-of-personality politics, but its insights never develop far beyond, “those bozos in politics, I tell ya.” Having an obvious premise isn’t a bad thing. Some of Black Mirror’s best episodes like “Nosedive” or “Be Right Back,” can, for instance, be reduced to one-sentence elevator pitches. The weakest episodes, though, are the ones with specific axes to grind.

The best episodes of Black Mirror, on the other hand, go in their own direction, guided by themes and commentary but not beholden to it. “USS Callister” is a clever, frightening look at the way tech culture coddles the male ego, but it’s also a thrilling Star Trek homage by way of I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream - and if the viewer prefers it that way, that’s all it needs to be. “The Entire History of You” is an excellent relationship drama that’s put into motion by a memory-recall device, but it’s the characters who are the focal point rather than the technology. And “San Junipero,” arguably Black Mirror’s crown jewel, is almost closer to fantasy than science fiction, based as it is on technology that’s (as far as we know) physically impossible. But that doesn’t make it any less sweet, or any less necessary for the show as a whole. Before “San Junipero,” Black Mirror was pigeonholed as a pure downer; afterwards, the show became less predictable, and therefore more interesting. True, sometimes the happier episodes that came later felt a bit forced, as with "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," but they're still a valuable reminder that not everything is the worst case scenario.

This is not to say that any attempt Black Mirror makes to address the past three years is doomed to fail. Brooker may not be the most subtle writer, but he’s certainly one of the most imaginative minds in TV right now, and the presentation of his ideas will no doubt be interesting. Besides, Black Mirror has never been overly concerned with what people might think; this is, after all, the series that made the Prime Minister have sex with a pig on live television for its first episode. But in a world that’s increasingly dour and paranoid, Black Mirror should tell the audience something they don’t already know. The real TikTok is bad enough.

