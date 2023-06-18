After watching the sixth season of Black Mirror that was released on the 15th of June, it's abundantly clear that the series is moving in a completely new direction. This season departs from its integral premise of delving into a technological dystopian future, but it retains its sense of psychological horror and iconic mind-bending sequences. The first episode of the anthology is most similar to their previous stories but instead of dealing with radical technological consequences of the future, there is a substantial connection to present technologies and issues. The rest of the episodes are either set in the past or have an overwhelming connection to it. This shift from the future to the past and present is really what achieves the season's sense of “otherness,” and also facilitates the show's exploration into other genres like fantasy horror and the supernatural. When the series was first released, it was a lone traveler treading into unknown territory and invited us to question everything — Black Mirror Season 6 goes back to its roots and is once again introducing us to unfamiliar ways to perceive familiar concepts.

'Joan is Awful' Reflects Present Issues

As the season progressively steps back further in time, the first episode, Joan is Awful, begins in the present and incorporates current technologies like artificial intelligence, streaming services and advanced deep fakes. Rather than relying on their traditional premise of what writer Charlie Brooker fears it turned into, the "technological-horror-story-of-the-week," this episode invites us to critique the current media landscape. Joan (Annie Murphy), a name that is reminiscent of "Jane Doe" or just "average Joe," is an average woman who has had one of the lousier decisions of her life broadcasted on a popular streaming service: Streamberry. Taking a playful jab at how people generally don't read the terms and conditions page, the show highlights how she had essentially signed away her life while the actor that portrays the Streamberry version of Joan, Salma Hayek Pinault, signed off the rights to her image.

With a comedic tone, the episode plays on the fear of surveillance while also taking an overt stance against Netflix — ironic considering Netflix is streaming the show. It introduces an incomprehensible "quantum computer" that is essentially artificial intelligence so advanced, it writes scripts, creates deep fakes and streams a show all in real-time. This system that replaces writers inherently reflects the current plight of the writer’s strike against studios that underpay and undercut them. Coupled with the fonts and color palette of Streamberry being the same as Netflix's, this episode in particular stands up against streaming platforms that are devoid of humanity, rooting the episode into today's world instead of the future.

'Black Mirror' Season 6 Steps Into the Past

With the fifth season of Black Mirror being produced and released pre-COVID, it was unclear how Brooker was going to tackle with the prolific technological advancements since then. In an interview with Den of Geek, he shares: "I’m thinking what if I set it in the past, and then that makes it much more fresh?" Episodes like Beyond the Sea and Demon 79 are overtly situated into the past and focus more on the intricacies of the human condition and psyche rather than the technology itself. Beyond the Sea did revisit the darker sides to technology, specifically a device that could send the consciousness of a man in space to an android replica on Earth, but its primary discourse was around grief and identity. The 1960s context makes the episode so much more intriguing, especially with the nuclear family ideal and patriarchal norms so enforced during that time. These contextual influences make the commentary behind the work that much more interesting while also adding to the Black Mirror-esque psychological confusion.

In contrast, the remaining episodes, Loch Henry and Mazey Day, alluded to the past rather than being set in it. Loch Henry follows the journey of two coupled-up filmmakers returning to one of their hometowns, which inspires them to make a true-crime documentary about a past incident that had haunted the town. Brooker throws another jab at Netflix with Pia's (Myha'la Herrold) joke about the influx of true-crime documentaries on Streamberry, especially relevant in light of the controversy surrounding Netflix's callous handling of the Dahmer series. Although the episode itself doesn't really add much to the murder mystery genre, it is through long-standing techniques of found footage and the older technology of VCR that the final revelation is made. In comparison, Mazey Day doesn't necessarily have old technology, and it also doesn't add much to the fantasy horror genre, but it includes paparazzi running around, relentlessly trying to track down a missing celebrity with bulky cameras. Although the paparazzi are still present and still as parasitic, with the modern age of social media and the rise of citizen journalism, the way the photographers are depicted on the show is a slightly older model. This is especially distinct when comparing it to a previous Black Mirror episode, White Bear, which involves seemingly regular people overtly pointing their phones and recording.

But what's most unexpected about both these episodes is the marked absence of futuristic, mind-boggling technology. This more experimental season opts for older technology, gradually departing from its traditional premise and shining a light on human behavior, voyeuristic fascinations and its ramifications. This allusion to the past also invites us to take a step back and look at the present, particularly into the lack of humanity and empathy pervading the current media realm.

'Red Mirror' Is the Twist 'Black Mirror' Needed

Image via Netflix

The final episode, Demon 79, deftly introduces us to Black Mirror's reinvention of itself. With the new Red Mirror branding, its clear Brooker is redefining the parameters of the show and pioneering a Black Mirror-adjacent genre that, judging on the quality of Demon 79, is likely to succeed. The season's final episode is wholly set in the past — not just contextually but also chronologically in the Black Mirror universe, where we are introduced to Michael Smart (David Shields) who facilitates many of the technological advancements and events in past Black Mirror episodes. Entrenching itself into the past, this season gives the show the rebranding it needed to continue to shock audiences and keep us waiting for more. And although it doesn't look like these stories will garner the same love previous gems have elicited, it promises us that future seasons will not become stale. By setting its sights into the past and present, Black Mirror is evidently expanding its horizons and turning the mirror from the misuse of technology to humanity and ethics itself.