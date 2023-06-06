After a lengthy hiatus following the release of Black Mirror's fifth season back in 2019, the hit Netflix show is set to release its sixth season on June 15. New posters released for the five episode season promise an unsettling return for the show, which found popularity thanks to its sinister exploration of the impact of technology on modern life, in an anthology series of cautionary tales.

While Black Mirror may be a dark show thematically, its visuals have always been nothing short of striking - particularly since the show's move to Netflix which saw a sizable increase in budget. The stylized nature of the show is highlighted in the newly released posters, with each promising a distinct visual approach to the stand-alone stories. The season will comprise five episodes titled "Joan is Awful", "Loch Henry", "Beyond the Sea", "Mazey Day", and "Demon 79".

The season's opening episode "Joan is Awful", directed by Ally Pankiw, boasts an all-star cast including Salma Hayek, Michael Cera and Annie Murphy, in a story which appears to be a bizarre inversion of the Truman Show story. The trailer for the season sees Murphy's character Joan horrified to learn that a Netflix stand-in streaming service, named Streamberry, has somehow released a show about her own life, starring Hayek in the role of Joan. Episode 2 of the season, "Loch Henry", was directed by Sam Miller and stars Samuel Blenkin, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan. The episode appears to center on a documentary crew who find themselves out of their depth while on an investigation in Scotland. Episode 3 of the season appears to mark a first in Black Mirror history, in what could possibly be the show's first ever follow-up episode. The episode, titled "Beyond the Sea", sees Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara star as astronauts; Paul previously appeared in episode 1 of the show's fourth season via a voice cameo, with the spaceship featured in the new episode appearing reminiscent of the USS Callister from the beloved season 4 episode. "Beyond the Sea" was directed by John Crowley.

Image via Netflix

The new season's fourth episode titled "Mazey Day" was directed by Uta Briesewitz and stars Zazie Beetz as a paparazzi photographer in pursuit of a famous actor, following her firing from a TV show. The season will conclude with "Demon 79", directed by Toby Haynes and starring Anjana Vasan as a woman on a murderous rampage, guided by Paapa Essiedu's character.

Season 6 of Black Mirror marks the show's first season since 2019, following not only IP rights negotiations but also the show's creator, Charlie Brooker's decision to take a break from the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing in interviews that the world was too bleak for new Black Mirror stories. You can check out the new posters, as well as the upcoming season's trailer, below: