It’s been nearly four years since Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones have given us new episodes in the fifth installment, released in June 2019. Booker has said in interviews that he decided to take a break from working on writing the new season amidst the pandemic, saying it would be “too depressing” for audiences at the time.

The anthology show features a world in various stages of dependency on technology. Prior to being isolated and stuck with endless virtual Zoom meetings, the show seemed like a fun concept of how society can be immensely benefited from the use of technology. It also shows the more bleak and disturbing downsides of those same technologic advancements, often exaggerating current societal culture regarding technology, specifically the internet.

In January 2020, Booker and Jones actually left their production company “House of Tomorrow,” which was backed by Endemol Shine Group, which was acquired by Banijay Group. The creative pair then started up a new production company called “Broke and Bones,” which Netflix took under its massive wing with a $100 million investment, which released the rights for Black Mirror from under Banijay Group. Season 6 of Black Mirror was greenlit in May 2022 and filming kicked off the next month. This article will tell you everything we know about the latest developments.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on June 2 with the trailer and release date.

When Will Black Mirror Season 6 Be Released?

Season 6 of Black Mirror will finally be released this Summer. The new season will be arriving on June 15, 2023, four years after the release of Season 5.

Where Can I Watch Black Mirror Season 6?

Season 6 will be released exclusively on Netflix, where you can also watch the five previous installments and specials, such as “White Christmas” and the interactive Black Mirror movie, "Bandersnatch." Throughout each episode, you can deduce where an episode belongs on a loose chronological timeline about other episodes based on the level of advancement in the technology being used. Fortunately, being an anthology series, you can watch the episodes in any order without compromising your comprehension of each story. Later episodes in the series often contain many “Easter eggs” that reference other episodes, further alluding that the episodes all share the same universe. Here's the link to the show's landing page on the service:

Bandersnatch is set in 1984, which places it at the very beginning of that timeline. Throughout the movie, viewers are prompted to make selections on their screens using their remote control. These selections then dictate what happens next in the story, not unlike a “choose-your-own-adventure” style novel. The average viewing time for Bandersnatch is about 90 minutes, with 5 distinctly different endings. Some of the shortest paths led to a runtime of about 40 minutes, depending on what choices the viewer makes.

Is There a Trailer for Black Mirror Season 6?

A teaser trailer for Black Mirror Season 6 was released on Netflix's YouTube channel on April 26, 2023. Set to a cover of "I Don't Want To Set the World on Fire," the trailer gives us a glimpse at what the new episodes this season will be about as we see Aaron Paul in a space station, an eerie flashy smiling face, Zazie Beetz using dial-up internet, Paapa Essiedu clad in a white fluffy parka, and plenty of tech (and humanity) going awry.

The first full-length trailer for Black Mirror Season 6 was released on May 31. Besides the promise of new nightmares to come, the trailer also reveals that the episodes this season will be structured as "films". What that will actually mean for the show is something we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, here's the trailer:

Who’s In The Cast of Black Mirror Season 6?

Quite a few big names are on the confirmed cast list for the new season. Among them are Zazie Beetz (Joker), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Kate Mara (A Teacher), Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), Anjana Vasan (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Salma Hayek Pinault (Eternals), Samuel Blenkin (The Witcher: Blood Original), Ben Barnes (Shadow & Bone), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Himesh Patel (Don't Look Up), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Monica Dolan (Empire of Light), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), and Rory Culkin (Scream 4).

Although rare, there have been instances of return performances within the Black Mirror series, specifically Michaela Cole, who played the airline check-in agent in “Nosedive,” as well as one of the main characters in “USS Callister.” Hannah John-Kamen also had roles in two episodes: “Fifteen Million Merits,” and “Playtest.” It’s possible we might see a familiar face amongst the cast of the upcoming season.

What Will Black Mirror Season 6 Be About?

Given that Black Mirror is an anthology series, it’s impossible to give a plot synopsis for an entire season. Additionally, the show’s creators are always very secretive about giving much information away before the initial release. It has been mentioned by Brooker that this season will have a much more cinematic scope in terms of production quality, treating each episode as an individual movie.

What’s guaranteed is that this season will prove to be darker than previous seasons, and will most likely draw parallels to the trends in how technology has been even further integrated into society since the pandemic.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Brooker claimed that the new season even had him surprised.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Brooker also teased that the new season will include new elements to the series that Brooker previously swore off from doing and that there will be more of a variety between the episodes than ever before.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind The New Season of Black Mirror?

Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are returning for the new seasons, along with executive producers Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven) and Bisha K. Ali (Ms. Marvel). No directors have been revealed yet.

How Many Episodes Will This Season of Black Mirror Have?

It has been confirmed that this season will have more episodes than the previous installment, which only had three. The episodes will be roughly the same length of about an hour runtime. As mentioned, thanks to the new production company Broke and Bones, these new episodes will be of higher production quality.