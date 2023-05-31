After unveiling a teaser that gave us a glimpse of the new season of Black Mirror, Netflix finally decided to let us know exactly how long we’ll have to wait until it’s time to binge Season 6, and fortunately is not very long at all. After four years of waiting, fans will finally get to welcome the new episodes along with the summer: They’ll become available to stream on June 15.

As you probably know, the new season of the series will feature five episodes, titled “Joan is Awful,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Loch Henry,” “Mazey Day” and “Demon 79.” As usual, the episodes are set to vary wildly in settings, while keeping the connecting thread of how technology influences and changes society for good and sometimes much, much worse. From the short summaries of each episode, we know that this batch will take us back in time at least twice, there will be a series-within-the-series episode, and even the Moon landing may be tackled.

Netflix Says Black Mirror Will Be Different This Time Around

Considering how binge-able Black Mirror is, long-time fans will probably get through all episodes on the same day before getting back online to debate, exchange theories and find hidden connections between the stories. Normally, these connections are thin since the stories are self-contained. However, Netflix has suggested that this season will be different and that some episodes – or maybe all of them – will subvert Black Mirror as we know it.

Image via Netflix

Subverting Black Mirror is not an easy job: Series creator Charlie Brooker (Death to 2020) has created episodes that deliver plot twists on top of plot twists, done Star Trek parody, black-and-white, feature-length stories, and even a TV movie that plays out like a video game in which you get to decide what happens. Still, Netflix is defining Season 6 as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected season yet.” Whatever Brooker has in store for us, we’ll still have to wait a few days to find out. But the good news is that we now know exactly how many days.

The episodes from this season of Black Mirror will feature Zazie Beetz (Joker), Salma Hayek Pinault (Magic Mike: The Last Dance), Kate Mara (Call Jane), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Samuel Blenkin (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), and Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek).

Netflix premieres Season 6 of Black Mirror on June 15.

You can watch the trailer below: