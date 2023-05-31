Last month, Netflix announced that not only Black Mirror was coming back this June, but also that series creator and writer Charlie Brooker (Cunk on Earth) decided to subvert his own format with the new batch of episodes. We still don’t know to what extent that will be true, but a new trailer suggests that the new season is certainly angling towards turning Black Mirror on its head.

The biggest difference from this season to the others is that the new “episodes" are referred to as five “films,” which may indicate that while the new season of Black Mirror might not be hefty in episode count, it could very well become the lengthier installment of the series. The five films' information also suggests self-contained stories – not that previous episodes weren’t that way too, but films provide less of a wiggle room for fans to try and find connections between them.

Another aspect that suggests Black Mirror is indeed willing to subvert its format is the film “Joan is Awful,” which is highly played up in the trailer and might be the standout of the season. In the story, Joan (Annie Murphy) is flipping through a streaming platform called Streamberry when she finds a drama series that is completely based on her life, and her onscreen persona is played by Salma Hayek (Magic Mike's Last Dance). The series will also play around with the Netflix brand in “Demon 79,” a story that is set in the pre-streaming era, and the fake production company behind it is “Red Mirror.”

The New Trailer For Black Mirror Promises New Nightmares, Revelations, Hallucinations and Mindf*cks

Of course, the two-minute trailer is hardly enough to speculate on the kind of twists that are coming our way, but Black Mirror veterans will realize that “Loch Henry,” which tells the story of a kidnapping that seems to have attracted high media attention, may have the same elements and twists of previous episodes like “Shut Up and Dance” and "White Bear." Meanwhile, “Beyond The Sea,” which stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) is filled with paranoia as two astronauts survive a harsh environment – which may be a simulation, suggested by a single frame on the trailer.

This isn’t the first time that Black Mirror has flirted with the feature film format, though. In Season 3, the episode “Hated in the Nation” ran for 90 minutes, while the interactive Bandersnatch has no specific runtime but was released on Netflix as a Black Mirror film. It doesn’t have a specific length because it plays out like a game in which the viewer gets to decide what the main character will do at certain key points of the story.

Netflix premieres Season 6 of Black Mirror on June 15. You can watch the new trailer below: