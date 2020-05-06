The World Is Too Bleak for ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6, Says Creator Charlie Brooker

The world is in the midst of a pandemic where hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives will be lost. If your reaction to this is, “Boy, I wish there were some more Black Mirror right now!” then creator Charlie Brooker has some bad new for you. Speaking to the Radio Times [via IndieWire], Brooker says that he’s working more on comedies than stories about societies falling apart:

“I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing,” Brooker said. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any on of those [‘Black Mirror’ episodes]. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

While Black Mirror typically takes a year off between seasons with Season 5 having aired last June, it’s reasonable that there’s not a new season on the horizon, which is fine. It’s not like there any shortage of content for people to watch right now, and if you’re looking for stories about the bleak power of technology, we literally just had two shows about free will vs. determinism as it relates to AI with Westworld Season 3 and Devs. That’s not to say that we’re fine without Black Mirror, but simply that if Brooker believes that the world doesn’t really need his show right now, he’s entitled to work on other things. Artists don’t owe us content, and I’m heartened that he’s working on things that he finds funny rather than stories about how technology harms us.

If you still need your Black Mirror fix, you can currently watch all five seasons plus the choose-your-own adventure movie Bandersnatch on Netflix right now.