The Big Picture Season 7 of 'Black Mirror' will experiment with different formats, keeping technology as a common theme.

The upcoming season will have an exciting mix of episodes, with at least one episode breaking its format.

A sequel to the Season 4 episode "USS Callister" is confirmed, hinting at the potential for more new story formats.

Across the six seasons of Black Mirror, fans of the anthology series got to see creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker (Cunk on Earth) experiment with different formats. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer revealed that, for the upcoming Season 7, he's doing it again.

During the interview, Brooker shared his excitement about the new batch of episodes which, once again, will vary in tone and themes — but mostly sticking to technology as a common thread. The showrunner also revealed that, out of the six episodes that Netflix ordered, he's already written six. Since he can't hint at anything other than that, he decided to reveal that fans should expect the unexpected with at least one episode's format:

"I’m always excited about all of them, but I think we have a really good mix. I’m about to start writing the last one, which actually is terrifying because I probably should have written it several weeks ago! We have a real mix of things, really exciting castings that have happened. I don’t want to jinx it by saying too much. We’re in the bit that I really like, where you’ve locked an episode, so that’s such a good feeling. We’re doing the final polishing of the score and the mix on one of them. And we are doing something really cool right now that we’ve never done before — but I can’t say what it is."

'Black Mirror' Has Already Flirted With Different Formats

Close

At this point, it's a little hard to imagine what Black Mirror could do differently in terms of format. The episodes have already dabbled in horror, black and white cinematography, metalinguistic comedy and, of course, the "game" movie Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to choose the outcome of several key scenes. So, for now we can only speculate what other episode format Black Mirror has in store for us: An animated one maybe? It would certainly be within the realm of possibilities of the series.

What we do know at this point is that there is already one change in format brewing for Season 7: Netflix announced that the Season 4 episode "USS Callister" is getting a sequel. This will be a first for Black Mirror, and could open the door for Brooker and his team to start playing with other stories from the show as well. Still, details from the sequel episode are also kept under wraps for the time being.

Netflix will debut Season 7 of Black Mirror in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced.