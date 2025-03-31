Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that Black Mirror was returning with a trailer that hinted at the themes of each of the new six episodes from the anthology series. Today, the streamer honored a Black Mirror tradition and released a new trailer that reveals the titles of each episode and provides an overview of what we can expect from them. Additionally, every episode has its own poster, which you can check out in this article. The series is set to return on April 10.

The trailer for the new Black Mirror episodes makes it clear that AI will be a big theme, which makes perfect sense given what the show is about. The season will kick off with "Common People," an episode that starts with a tragedy: Amanda (Rashida Jones) goes to the emergency room and while she fights for her life, her husband Mike (Chris O'Dowd) signs her up to use a high-tech system called Rivermind. Once she gets back home, Amanda discovers that she will pay a high price for using Rivermind: ads keep playing in her head, and she says them out loud. The episode also features Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).

Then it's time for a little intrigue with "Bête Noire," which sounds like the most mysterious episode of the season. In it, Maria (Siena Kelly) gets distraught when her former schoolmate Verity (Rosy McEwan) is admitted into the company she works at and does sinister things that nobody else seems to notice. In "Eulogy," Paul Giamatti (Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale) will play a man who discovers a software that allows users to step inside photographs to revisit happy moments — but he might not find what he's looking for.

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Will Feature Surprising Returns