A winner of 6 Primetime Emmys, among many other awards, Black Mirror has taken the world by storm since its humble beginnings on the UK's Channel 4, with many now considering it the best television anthology series of all time. From mindblowing visuals to eerily true-to-life sci-fi horror, Black Mirror has proven itself to be a series with its pulse on the zeitgeist, able to tap into the deepest fears of our modern world and adapt them into unique and breathtaking stories. For almost a decade, the series has been one of Netflix's flagship shows, with many grabbing their subscription just to indulge in the weird and wonderful world it offers. Not just beloved for its Twilight Zone-esque tales, Black Mirror is also adored for its ever-growing list of famous faces that appear in the ensemble, with the potential for everyone's favorite actor to turn up sometime soon, always enticing.

With six seasons under the show's belt, it was only right for Charlie Brooker and Netflix to collaborate on a seventh, with that news announced recently. So, with that in mind, and with many excited to see which Hollywood icons may turn up next in one of the world's most-watched shows, here is a look at everything we know about Black Mirror Season 7.

When is 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

Although we don't have a confirmed release date yet, Black Mirror Season 7 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. It has been reported that Black Mirror Season 7 is set to go into production later this year, so perhaps a mid-late 2025 release window is the most likely. Despite seeming like quite a long time to wait, let's not forget that four years separated seasons 5 and 6 because of the pandemic and both Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones leaving their production company House of Tomorrow, making almost two years seem like no time.

Where Can You Watch 'Black Mirror' Season 7?

Black Mirror An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 6 Website http://netflix.com/blackmirror Studio Netflix

As has been the case since they acquired the show back in September 2015, Season 7 of Black Mirror will be exclusively available on Netflix . If you want to catch up on the previous six seasons, all are available right now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Is There A Trailer For 'Black Mirror' Season 7?

Unsurprisingly, there is not yet any trailer for Black Mirror Season 7. However, a short 30-second teaser, available to watch above, was recently released on the Black Mirror social media accounts, which cryptically hints at the next season and confirms the year of release. In typical Black Mirror fashion, the teaser feels eerily technological, with the uneasy mechanical humming setting a precedent for the unsettling tone we will most likely receive throughout the upcoming seventh outing.

What Will 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Be About?

Image Via Netflix

Almost all the upcoming episodes are being kept tightly under wraps, with it being unlikely that we will receive any plot information until a trailer is released. However, as shown in the trailer description above, it has been confirmed that one episode will be "a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister." The first episode of Season 4 of the series, USS Callister was a highly-praised sci-fi adventure that stood out glowingly amongst the mixed bag that was Season 4, with the promise of a return to Black Mirror's best-loved crew certainly exciting. Sadly, the crew will now be without Captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) as it has been confirmed that his character has died off-screen in between the two stories.

Who is in the Cast For 'Black Mirror' Season 7?

Close

Sadly, there are no casting confirmations as yet for Black Mirror Season 7. However, for one of the episodes, the aforementioned sequel to USS Callister, it is fair to assume that many of the original cast will return. This includes the likes of Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Nanette Cole, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as James Walton, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) as Shania Lowry, Billy Magnussen (Road House) as Valdack, Milanka Brooks as (The Windsors) Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile (Childhood's End) as Nate Packer, and Paul G Raymond (Wonka) as Kabir Dudani. As for Jesse Plemons' (Killers of the Flower Moon) Robert Daly, the early episode information has confirmed his character is now dead, although perhaps he may return in flashback form.

As for the rest of the episodes, the possibilities are potentially endless, with Black Mirror always showcasing a breadth of top acting talent from the likes of Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) to Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World). Many working actors would likely jump at the opportunity to perform in one of modern television's most celebrated shows, so stay tuned to Collider to find out when casting information is released.

Who is Behind Black Mirror Season 7?

Image via Netflix

Because the new season isn't yet in production, it is unlikely we will find out exactly who is working behind the scenes for some time. However, we do know that creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will be back to executive produce alongside their former collaborator, Jessica Rhoades. Some people have contributed to the series multiple times, such as directors Owen Harris and Toby Haynes and producers Louise Sutton and Ian Hogan, so perhaps they may apply their endless talents to the series once again in Season 7.

What is the Episode Count For 'Black Mirror' Season 7?

It has been confirmed that Black Mirror Season 7 will consist of six genre-bending and groundbreaking episodes in total. This stays true to most episode count in the series so far and is a one-episode increase on Season 6.