Among the plethora of hotly anticipated new content heading to streaming over the next month, perhaps nothing has more people excited than Black Mirror Season 7. The hugely popular, mind-bending anthology series is ready to return to Netflix with a brand-new set of six episodes, each ready to dismantle the social and technological landscape we live in yet again. With a tantalizing trailer and even the episode titles having now been released, thoughts have turned to the minute details surrounding each installment, with Black Mirror known for its jaw-dropping storytelling.

Charlie Brooker, creator of the series and an undoubted genius, recently spoke via Radio Times and teased what fans can expect from Season 7. In light of the sixth outing feeling a tad overwhelming in its theming and stylistic choices, Season 7 is now expected to be more stripped back, perhaps akin to the original seasons of the show. "This year is more reflective," Brooker said in his interview. "While I was writing it, I was thinking about how the Beatles’ Get Back documentary used technology to bring the past back to life. It was startling, like staring through a periscope into 1969, so reliving moments from the past was definitely on my mind."

Boasting an 83% total Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, it's undeniable that the quality in output from the series has diminished across the years. This is no better noticed than when analyzing the individual critic scores for each season on the aforementioned review aggregator, with Season 1's "certified fresh" 98% still to be topped. Season 2 followed suit with a strong 87%, followed by short drops in Season 3's 86% and Season 4's 85%. However, Season 5 and Season 6 can only declare a 66% and 78% rating respectively, which is, by quite some way, the worst of the series so far. Season 7 will be hoping to buck that trend and treat long-time viewers to a taste of the innovative quality that first brought the series to the top of popular culture.

What Are the 'Black Mirror' Season 7 Episodes?

The first episode of the new season is "Common People," featuring the star-studded trio of Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Episode 2, "Bête Noire," is considered to be the most mysterious episode of the season, with Episode 3, "Eulogy," set to star Paul Giamatti as the man who discovers a system that allows people to enter photographs and relive memories. Episode 4, "Hotel Reverie," features Issa Rae as a Hollywood star alongside Emma Corrin. Episode 5, "Plaything," features Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter, both returning to the series following their involvement with the interactive movie Bandersnatch. However, it is the final episode that is the most intertwined with previous outings, seeing the first-ever sequel episode titled "USS Callister: Into Infinity" round out the season.

For more updates on your favorite shows, make sure to stay tuned to Collider. You can catch Black Mirror Season 7 when it releases on April 10.