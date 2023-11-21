The Big Picture Black Mirror has been renewed for a 7th season, proving its success and popularity with viewers.

The show's thought-provoking plot lines and ability to predict the future in a dark and grim manner has made it a genre darling.

The series explores the risks and moral dilemmas of technological advancements, particularly in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

Black Mirror is not done predicting the future just yet, as it's been announced that the clairvoyant Netflix series has been renewed for a 7th season, according to Variety. The British anthology series originally premiered in 2011 on Channel 4, where it aired for two seasons before going on a two-year-long hiatus. The science-fiction series would then return in 2016 but moved to a new home on Netflix, where it has steadily generated record viewership numbers for the streamer, ranking among the Top 10 shows in 92 countries. Thus, the renewal was well-earned.

Black Mirror aired its 6th Season on Netflix earlier this year following a lengthy four-year absence that is now believed to have been caused by complications surrounding its rights. Season 7 will see Charlie Brooker return as the show's creator alongside Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhodes, who will reprise their off-screen roles as executive producers. As of now, plot details for the next installment remain under wraps as well as the actors who will next grace the show. However, filming will reportedly begin later this year, thus more details are sure to follow sooner rather than later. Black Mirror has played host to an eclectic set of cast including Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Paapa Essiedu who featured in the 6th Season with pop star Miley Cyrus among the ensemble of Season 5.

Why Is 'Black Mirror' So Successful?

Black Mirror along with its cousin American Horror Story has been credited with reviving anthology TV and the reasons are not far-fetched. While the show benefits from the enormous star power of its cast, it is its thought-provoking plot lines and brilliance in telling prescient stories centered around technology that has made it a genre darling. The series explores the dark and often unsettling aspects of modern society and technology with each episode featuring a distinct dystopian setting. The show examines the potential consequences and moral dilemmas brought about by technological advancements, especially in the area of Artificial Intelligence. While there are other shows that attempt to cover the darker sides of our relationship with technology, Black Mirror stands out due to its ability to predict the future most times in the grimmest of manners with a touch of horror.

In a recent instance, the opening episode of Season 6, titled 'Joan Is Awful,' highlighted the risks associated with AI in the entertainment industry. In reality, the episode's release was soon followed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, where a significant contention between creators and studios centered on the adverse impact of widespread AI use on the very source of livelihoods of creative professionals. Thankfully, real-world creatives successfully fought for their rights, but the fight against AI use persists still. More details for Black Mirror Season 7 are expected in the coming weeks and, as always, stay tuned to Collider for more.