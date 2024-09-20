In Season 6 of Black Mirror, fans were surprised by some episodes with a different tone. The "Red Mirror" label, which series creator Charlie Brooker associated with horror stories within the Black Mirror universe, didn't get the best reception. Now, while speaking with Collider during Netflix's Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia, Brooker revealed that he's switching back to sci-fi-only episodes for the highly anticipated Season 7 of the series.

On the red carpet, Brooker spoke with Collider's Carly Lane, saying the original plan for Season 6 was to be a full-blown horror season, but that changed because he had a non-horror idea that he just had to do — and then it became one of the series' favorites that poked fun at Netflix itself. For the next batch of episodes, though, Brooker and his team decided to return to form:

"When it started out, last season actually started out, it was all going to be Red Mirror. They were all going to be horror stories, and then I changed course midway through. And part of it is because I came up with "Joan Is Awful" and that was so Black Mirror... and we put that at the start, like "Demon 79," it says it’s a Red Mirror film, but I think it confused people. This time around they’re all sci-fi stories, this season."

Charlie Brooker Hinted At A Different 'Black Mirror' In 2020

One of the reasons why fans of Black Mirror weren't fond of the horror episodes is because they spent four years waiting for new episodes, so they expected to see similar episodes from previous seasons. However, way before Season 6 premiered, Brooker had already hinted that he wanted to take the series in a different direction, since at the time — during the COVID pandemic — he felt that the world was already too bleak, so reality felt enough like one long episode of the anthology series.

With horror episodes or not, Season 7 of Black Mirror is already gearing up to be different from the previous ones. For the first time ever, fans will get to see a sequel episode, and with the new cast announced, we can also raise our expectations because the star-studded episodes will certainly be elevated by their performances. Like in previous seasons, both Brooker and Netflix are keeping details under wraps and only when the premiere gets closer, we'll have a slight notion of what each episode (apart from USS Callister) might be about.

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for Season 7 of Black Mirror. All 6 previous seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix. Stay with the Collider for the latest.

