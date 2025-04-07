Black Mirror Season 7 is taking the viewers aboard the USS Callister once again! “USS Callister” was originally part of Black Mirror Season 4 and was set in the twisted sci-fi world of Robert Daly, played by Jesse Plemons. The episode featured Christine Milioti as Nanette Cole, a programmer trapped in Daly’s virtual game where he controlled digital versions of his colleagues. While the original episode ended with Daly’s character possibly dying, the fate of the others was left unresolved. But Black Mirror Season 7 promises to pick up right where things left off.

This marks the first time Netflix’s dystopian anthology series is revisiting a previous episode. The sequel, titled “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” will feature Milioti reprising her role along with Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena, and Osy Ikhile as Nate. In an interview with Deadline, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed that he always wanted to follow up on Nanette’s story after the events of “USS Callister.”

The showrunner confessed that he almost went through with a “USS Callister” limited TV series or feature film after the episode’s premiere in 2017. Brooker shares that the original episode was set up for a sequel with its ending, but it took a long time for him to put it all together. The sequel is set to be the final episode of the upcoming season and has a runtime of 88 minutes. The episode will feature Nanette leading the crew of the USS Callister as they are stranded in an infinite virtual universe and have to fight for survival against 30 million other players.

Charlie Brooker Claims ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Will Differ From the Show’s Last Season

In the same interview, Brooker confessed that Black Mirror Season 7 will be similar in tone to the show’s earlier seasons. The showrunner revealed that Black Mirror Season 6 was more about horror than technology. However, the upcoming season is returning to the show’s original roots in terms of its themes. Brooker shared that while some episodes are going to be a “gut punch,” others will be more reflective.

The creator talked about two episodes that will pay homage to older technology. “Hotel Reverie” will be about the immersive remake of a British black-and-white movie, while “Eulogy” will star Paul Giamatti as an isolated man who discovers a groundbreaking system that allows people to step inside old photographs.

Executive producer Jessica Rhoades added that the team spent a lot of time perfecting the plot of “Eulogy” to communicate the idea that people don’t look perfect in photographs from the past. “There wasn’t that curated quality of digital photoshop,” she added. Brooker concluded that with all the themes the show aims to tackle with its upcoming season, Black Mirror continues to follow an “idiosyncratic” path.

Black Mirror Season 7 premieres on April 10, 2025, on Netflix.