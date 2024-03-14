The Big Picture Season 7 of Black Mirror, featuring a USS Callister follow-up, will drop on Netflix in 2025.

The original USS Callister episode featured actor Jesse Plemons in a twisted Star Trek-inspired parody.

Season 7 of Black Mirror may bring back actors Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson for the sequel episode.

Netflix has booked another flight on the USS Callister with Season 7 of the hit dark anthology series Black Mirror. An announcement teaser released today revealed that six new episodes will drop on the platform in 2025 with one serving as a follow-up to the Star Trek parody sci-fi adventure featured back in Season 4. The reveal is one of many to emerge from the Next on Netflix event at the Picturehouse Central cinema and cultural space in London today, and it sets up an exciting new run for the Charlie Brooker series with its return to a fan-favorite setting.

As for what the sequel episode could entail, a short preview reads "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning." In the original installment, which kicked off Season 4, Jesse Plemons played Daly, the embittered co-creator of a massively multiplayer online game who uses the DNA of his fellow employees to run a simulation with their digital clones. Acting as their captain, he takes out his frustrations by leading them aboard the USS Callister, but things quickly go awry when a new hire is brought into the game and encourages a revolt against Daly. Brooker wrote the original episode with William Bridges while Toby Haynes directed.

It's unclear who will appear in Season 7 of Black Mirror, but it seems likely that some of the same actors will be back for the USS Callister sequel. Cristin Milioti portrayed Nanette Cole, the newcomer who helped derail Daly's plan and bring about his demise, while Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond also appeared throughout the episode. Aaron Paul, who would eventually go on to get a more prominent role in the Season 6 episode "Beyond the Sea," also made a notable voice cameo in the episode, while Kirsten Dunst also made a brief appearance in a background shot of the crew's office.

'Black Mirror' Continues to Be a Netflix Staple

Black Mirror continues to be a fan favorite at Netflix for its stark depiction of the future and alternate realities where technology reaches dystopian levels of advancement. Across its six-season run to this point, the series has garnered six Emmy wins and has sparked a new interest in the possibilities of the anthology series formula. Season 7 hopes to keep the train rolling, coming off a wildly successful Season 6, which tackled AI through a woman who sees her life being adapted into a prestige television series, imagines an alternate history where astronauts can switch consciousnesses with their replicas on Earth, and depicted a twisted period piece about a starlet constantly hounded by paparazzi.

Black Mirror, and the USS Callister, return to Netflix with Season 7 in 2025. All episodes of Seasons 1 through 6 are available now on the platform. Check out the teaser below.

Black Mirror An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. Release Date December 4, 2011 Cast Douglas Hodge , Brian Pettifer , Jessie Cave , Hannah John-Kamen Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 6 Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix