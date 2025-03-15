Two years ago, the widely popular sci-fi thriller anthology Black Mirror tried to soft-launch its "Red" counterpart that would dive into the world of bloody horror. However, the confusing reception of that particularly experimental season made the creators rethink their approach, and this year they return with a season that sticks closer to its dark technological roots. The recently dropped trailer shows us familiar segments of advanced technology holding a dark, frightening grip over humans, but it also suggests Season 7 will be dipping its toes into new waters. As series creator Charles Brooker told The Hollywood Reporter, this season they were doing something "that [they]’ve never done before," which is already confirmed by the recognizable faces who appear in the trailer, irrevocably tying this season to its past ones.

While Black Mirror is known to have sneakily referenced events and ideas from its previous episodes, it has never so overtly made connections to its past projects. We already knew Brooker was planning to create a sequel to its first Season 4 episode, "USS Callister," but this felt like a one-off, special event. Now that another character we have met before is involved in the season, it is difficult not to view these connections differently. Is this just another Black Mirror twist or is the show changing its anthology format? It is especially suspicious since the other familiar character isn't even from the series; it is Will Poulter's Colin Ritman from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Will Poulter's 'Bandersnatch' Character Is Joining 'Black Mirror' Season 7