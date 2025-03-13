The wait is almost over. After a two-year hiatus, Netflix's mind-bending series Black Mirror is returning for Season 7. Today, the streamer finally decided to announce the return date for the anthology series and did so in the best way possible: with a trailer that provides a glimpse into each of the six new episodes that are coming our way. Netflix also took the opportunity to announce new cast members from the new season, which debuts on April 10.

For the new season, series creator Charlie Brooker (Cunk on Earth) is pretty clearly taking the show back to its roots. In Season 6, the writer and showrunner tried something different with some horror-themed episodes — dubbed "Red Mirror" — but that didn't go too well with long-time fans of the series. Now, however, it looks like the show is doing a deep dive into several themes that are near and dear to fans of the show, such as Artificial Intelligence, memory, and, of course, our relationship with technology.

The two episodes that get teased the most in the trailer are the ones that feature Issa Rae (Barbie) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). From the looks of it, the Giamatti episode will be an AI-themed story with a bit of time travel and photography involved. Rae's episode will go black and white, but its central themes are not immediately clear. However, the footage has a sort of tender vibe that might suggest that this installment will go in the same direction as episodes like "San Junipero" in Season 3.

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Will Try Something New

Despite its return to the show's sci-fi roots, Black Mirror won't shy away from surprising viewers. Last year, Brooker revealed that Season 7 will be experimental and that he was "doing something really cool" that was "never done before" but didn't expand. We do know that, for this season, we're getting a sequel episode for the first time ever: Brooker decided to revisit Season 4 opener "USS Callister" in the new season, and back in September, he talked to Collider about why he chose this one for a do-over.

Last but certainly not least, the full cast of Season 7 was announced. It includes Awkwafina (Jackpot!), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Harriet Walter (Succession) and... Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter, who were both in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Hm. Let's just leave it at that for now.

Netflix debuts Season 7 of Black Mirror on April 10. You can check out the trailer above as well as several new images below.