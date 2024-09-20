Although Black Mirror is no stranger to references connecting the sci-fi anthology's episodes in some way, Season 7 will mark a first for the series with a full-blown sequel. Netflix announced back in March that Season 7 would bring viewers back aboard the "USS Callister" to see how the crew is faring after killing their abusive captain, Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons). Originally debuting in Season 4, the episode became a fan-favorite and an awards darling with four Emmy wins to its name. Yet, according to series creator Charlie Brooker, it was the natural choice for a follow-up even before it was released despite so many other episodes to pick from throughout the show's run.

Collider's Carly Lane spoke to Brooker at Netflix's Geeked Week in Atlanta, Georgia, where he discussed the upcoming Season 7 and the future of the series. When asked about "USS Callister," he cited a few key aspects of the original episode as reasons for a revisit, namely the star-studded cast and the ending. Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons led the group as Daly, with Cristin Milioti playing the new hire at his Callister Inc. game development company whose digital clone gets sucked into his diabolical artificial world. Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Michaela Coel, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond all appeared as well, with Aaron Paul ending things with a small voice-only cameo. Most of those cast members have been confirmed to return with a recent teaser, joining a long and star-studded call sheet for the upcoming series.

The ending, meanwhile, left room to portray more Star Trek-inspired adventures, something Brooker says everyone on the series was eager to do. After steering their ship into a wormhole and essentially trapping and killing Daly with his own game, the crew of digital clones prepares to fly off in search of whatever awaits them among the stars. With the world of the fictional Infinity procedurally generated and other players roaming around as well, there are certain to be challenges ahead as they remain stuck inside the game. Although it took a little longer than they would've liked, Brooker is excited that everything aligned for the crew's return.

"I think when we first did it, we were like, 'Oh, this could [work].' A) We love the characters and the cast were so great and just great people. And the way it ended, it kind of ended with a new chapter starting for them — because they flew through a wormhole off Daly's computer, and they found themselves in this infinitely generated video game universe. That's where it ended, with them in a whole new frontier. So it felt natural to pick it up from there, and it was something we were wanting to do for a long time. It was quite difficult to get all the stars aligned to do it."

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Will Bring Back a Few Key Creatives for the "USS Callister" Sequel

Brooker brought back a few creatives from past seasons to help develop the season of Black Mirror. "So, it's been very exciting," he added. "Reunited with Will Bridges, who co-wrote the first ["USS Callister"]. Bekka Bowling, Bisha K. Ali, who co-wrote "Demon 79" last season, so it’s a fun… I think we’ve done it proud." Bridges helped make the original episode work so well thanks to his love of Star Trek, but Bowling and Ali both have a lot to contribute as well, with the former getting a chance to flex her comedy chops while the latter brings experience from Loki and Ms. Marvel to the table.

In total, Black Mirror Season 7 promises six new episodes with a cast to die for, including the returning Callister crew alongside Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, and Rashida Jones, among others. After experimenting with a more horror-heavy "Red Mirror" episode in Season 6, Brooker and company are bringing things back to chilling sci-fi, above all else. That doesn't mean this season won't feature new formats, however, as the creator previously teased that one of the episodes will try something that has never been done before in the show. For the moment, we'll just have to wait and anticipate what twisted ideas he and the creative team have in store for when the show returns in 2025.

There's no exact release date for Black Mirror Season 7, but Seasons 1 through 6 are available to stream now. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the sci-fi anthology series as it comes out.

