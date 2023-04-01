Zazie Beetz and Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul have been confirmed to star in Black Mirror's sixth season. With the season also set to include Salma Hayek Pinault and Rory Culkin, it's almost time for Charlie Brooker's dystopian hit to return. It is fascinating how Black Mirrors' episode rankings are always so different from person to person.

It is a good time to reflect on the highs and lows of Black Mirror, with some installments faring better than others. From the interactive movie Bandersnatch, to the show's early days on British Channel 4, critical reception has generally always been favorable.

7 Season 5 (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

The season includes male friends exploring a romantic connection via a virtual reality game, with another episode exploring the dangers of pop fame. 'Smithereens' involves a young man being held hostage by his rideshare driver.

The latest offering was unanimously a real step down from previous seasons. Although it remained one of television's strangest offerings, it was not quite as consistently good. 'Smithereens' was a real highlight though, with it brilliantly exploring the dangers of our new and addictive digital world. Andrew Scott was another highlight with his great acting.

6 'Bandersnatch' (2018)

Image via House of Tomorrow/Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

In an interactive experience, viewers must make decisions for the main protagonist, programmer Stefan Butler (Fionn Whitehead). He is adapting a fantasy game book into a video game.

With its multiple endings providing a lot of replayability, this film marked an innovative step forward for interactivity in film. However, it sadly wasn't interesting enough to warrant multiple viewings. But, there was still a lot to admire; by cleverly utilizing ideas of post-modernism and meta-storytelling, the psychological thriller worked well for many people.

5 Season 4 (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

From a mother that uses technology to track her daughter's whereabouts, to a clever dating twist, this season also includes the gripping 'Black Museum'. In that one, a proprietor tells multiple stories relating to the museum's artifacts.

This season continued the show's impressive trajectory, with some fantastic standalone stories. It was generally bleak and depressing, with 'Crocodile' and 'Black Museum' extremely dark yet satisfying. The season made it clear that Brooker was still not out of source material to terrify fans with the dangers of technology.

4 Season 3 (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Season 3 includes a young man forced into absurdities to prevent the leak of a video that would ruin his life. Further episodes include a 'Playtest' horror game, as well as a police force investigating deaths linked to social media.

Season 3 involved a new influx of cash for the show, with a permanent move to Netflix. 'Shut up and Dance' was gripping and ended with a dramatic cliffhanger to make audiences question everything. Alex Lawther was typically fantastic. After an excellently consistent extended season, Brooker was still clearly at the top of his game.

3 Season 2 (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

'Be Right Back' features an emotional look at grief, with Martha (Hayley Atwell) using a new dangerous technology to cope. 'White Bear' involves a woman terrorized, with bystanders filming her misery.

This season acted as an almost perfect follow-up to the first but was ultimately let down by a lackluster final episode. The first two were incredible though. The first was so touching and heartbreaking, whilst exploring how people deal with grief in different ways. 'White Bear' featured one of the first of Black Mirrors' iconic twists, with the episode ending in such an unsettling way.

2 'White Christmas' (2014 Christmas Special)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Characters played by Rafe Spall and Jon Hamm come together to tell three interconnected stories at Christmas. They spend the festive season together at a remote and isolated location.

This episode juxtaposed the typical theme of happiness at Christmas. Incredibly dark and depressing, it featured perhaps the worst fate of any character in the whole franchise. By exploring themes of existentialism, this Christmas special delivered an extremely compelling and devastating narrative. Hamm and Spall were also both excellent.

1 Season 1 (2011)

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

The show began with the British Prime Minister being forced into intimacy with a pig to save the life of a Royal Family member. Episode 2 features the show's attempt to satirize the entertainment history, with the final episode introducing a new technology that allows people to relive memories.

This show began so well, with early episodes hooking viewers into the new age of alienation and fear. The show is known for being bizarre at times, and that was completely emphasized in the premise of its opening episode. It is worrying to consider where technology could go, and whilst this season entertained, it created fear for how new technology can evolve.

