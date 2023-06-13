Though Black Mirror is meant to be an anthology where each episode stands on its own, it hasn’t stopped the creators from adding clues that hint toward a shared universe, and it hasn’t stopped loyal fans from finding these clues in hopes of providing a sense of harmony into the frenzied world of the show. This has created a friendly, playful hide-and-seek game between the fans and the creators. To viewers’ delight, there have been plenty of Easter eggs that link one episode of Black Mirror to another, but none are as compelling and consistent as the repeated appearance of the song "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" by Irma Thomas.

Whether sung by a character, played on a radio, or used as background music, the song has become a staple of the show's soundtrack, appearing once every season. The song was written by Jeannie Seely, a popular country singer, and Randy Newman, who was later credited for hits like "You’ve Got A Friend in Me" and "I Love L.A." When the song was first released in 1964, it didn’t make much buzz. Over the years, the song faded into obscurity to a level that even Newman couldn’t recognize it when he heard it in the first season of Black Mirror. Since then, the song has made regular appearances in the show and has gained a beloved status in the Black Mirror lore.

The Song’s First Appearance Made A Powerful Statement

The song makes its very first appearance in Season 1, Episode 2, "Fifteen Million Merits." The episode features a society obsessed with virtual reality where individuals are trapped in a sterile existence, pedaling on stationary bikes to earn merit points. These merit points let them purchase products but more importantly, saving up to 15 million points allow them to participate in a talent show where they have a chance to showcase their talent. And if all goes well, they could win the show and leave their mediocre life with boring jobs behind to finally pursue their dreams and have a better life for it. It’s a beautiful, optimistic idea on paper, but the episode soon reveals that all of it is just a facade. Talent has little to do with success, and instead, it’s marketability that determines it.

One of the characters from the episode, Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay), partakes in the competition. She has a beautiful voice and sings a song that was taught generationally in her family — "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)". The earnestness of the song and her performance of it has a stark contrast against the superficial backdrop of her world where appearances are all that matter. It makes the audiences cry and even the judges tell her that she was the best singer this season. But sadly, the market was too saturated with singers and the only job she could be offered was that of a porn star. Abi reluctantly accepts, and suddenly the sincere song which carried the pure connotations of familial love and appreciation of art and talent gets co-opted by a ruthless, exploitative system, and the change of context ascribes a very bitter dimension to an otherwise sweet song. This was a very intentional choice made by the episode’s creators, as Charlie Brooker comments, “It was originally selected for [‘Fifteen Million Merits’] because it was, it has the sound of a timeless haunting classic, yet wouldn’t be familiar to most viewers…idea was to have the character of Abi sing a song of earnest beauty.”

RELATED: This Is What 'Black Mirror' Has in Common With 'Succession'

Episodes That Feature "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)"

Image via Netflix

​​​​​​

The song’s usage in "Fifteen Million Merits" was just a stepping stone into what would turn into a running motif that would add a semblance of connection into the fragmented pieces of the show. In Season 2, the track was heard again in Episode 4, "White Christmas," where Beth (Janet Montgomery) sings the song dedicated to her boyfriend as an expression of love at karaoke. Of course, this also turns into a bittersweet memory for her boyfriend, who clings on to the memory after their failed relationship. In Season 3, Episode 5, the song appears in "Men in Fire" where an army personnel sings the song in a threatening tone to intimidate her suspect. Oddly enough, the sweet song does sound scary in this context. In Season 4, Episode 3, "Crocodile," the song is treated as a highly significant element of the story. In the episode, a couple accidentally hits and kills a biker with their car while "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is" plays on the radio. Throughout the episode, the song becomes a crucial plot point as a means to find answers. And finally in Season 5, Episode 3, "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," the song is surgically extracted from a popular pop star’s brain to be mass-produced and profited off of. The context of the song in this episode is similar to that of "Fifteen Million Merits" where an earnest song is used to satiate the greed of the elite.

The Song Connects The Larger Black Mirror Universe Together

While the song's appearances in Black Mirror may seem like a small detail, it serves as a reminder of the show's overarching themes. Love, loss, and the human condition are at the heart of every episode, and the song "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is" encapsulates these themes perfectly, and it shows how these emotions are amplified by the use of technology. Black Mirror, in essence, is a show about supposedly good tech that’s intended to bring about utopia but eventually ends up getting corrupted by humans. And keeping in mind this theme that runs through all episodes and seasons of Black Mirror, "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is" couldn’t have been more apt.

The song is about striving for unconditional love in a world that largely seems to not understand what love or empathy is. The lyrics of the song stand for preaching something pure and innocent, just like technology when it was first created, only to get taken advantage of for the worst things possible. Black Mirror’s anthology format provides a distinctive advantage to the recycling of the song. Since each episode of the show is vastly different from another, the unique stories provide a different context and meaning to the usage of the track. Every time the viewer hears the song play out within a story, they are able to extrapolate a different feeling and meaning from the same song, and this keeps the song from feeling stale at any point.

Furthermore, ever since Black Mirror aired viewers have been scrutinizing the episodes seeking clues that could substantiate the notion that they all coexist within a unified Black Mirror universe. For this purpose, the recurring song has served as a pleasant Easter egg treat to the viewers. And this feeling is reciprocated by the show’s creators as well. In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Annabel Jones says that the song has served well as a motif and that it “adds to the overall sense of the universe or connection between some of the things that we’re talking about.” To the creators’ credit, the recurring song provides a respite from the grim tales on offer. There is a sense of comfort to be found in constants and familiarity. And to this end, the song works wonderfully to provide a sense of order and optimism within a universe as chaotic and bleak as Black Mirror.