Is there a science fiction show in recent memory that has had a better grasp of popular culture like Black Mirror? The show is often uncompromisingly bleak, dealing with topics such as social media radicalization, mental health struggles, political violence, corporate oppression, and biological warfare. Black Mirror has become this generation’s version of Twilight Zone with its terrifying, yet shockingly believable stories about the dark side of technology. Technology is ultimately a reflection of human ambition, and the show has explored in various ways the aspects of the 21st century that are most relevant to today’s generation. As a result, “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” might stand as one of the show’s best episodes, as there’s nothing more relevant to audience interest than the pressures of pop culture stardom. The success of sordid trash like The Idol is a sign that this hasn’t changed at all in the four years since the Season 5 finale’s release.

Black Mirror’s best episodes have been those that tend to feel like they’re just years, weeks, or days ahead of becoming actual headlines. The notion of violence inspired by Internet trolls in “The National Anthem” and “Shut Up and Dance,” the buying and selling of women’s bodily identities in “Fifteen Million Merits,” and a social media-inspired killing spree in “Shut Up In Dance” don’t even feel like “mirrors” to current events anymore. This is the show that imagined that voters would actually elect a literal puppet right before the election of President Donald Trump in the United States; it also predicted the rise of CGI deep fakes in “Be Right Back” widely before it became an actual technological development. You may be surprised to see that the notion of pop stars “selling their souls” by passing over their digital likeness to corporations that is presented in “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” was considered to be science fiction.

So why is “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” so often considered to be the “black sheep” of Black Mirror? It can’t be because it has a somewhat happy ending, as Season 3’s “San Junipero” is often cited as one of the show’s best; it also can’t be because of the references to modern pop culture elements, as the homages to the Star Trek franchise in “U.S.S. Callister'' was widely celebrated. It may just be because as always, Black Mirror is interested in giving viewers the uncomfortable truth that they often don’t want to hear. It’s much easier to indulge in the fantasies of pop culture stardom and its impact on technological development, popular culture, and mental health than it is to reflect on what people can do to change. The high viewership for something like The Idol is only further proof that the lessons of “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” have not been headed.

'Black Mirror' Understands the Media Pressure Popstars Face

Like many of the best Black Mirror installments, “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” takes place in a version of reality that feels only a few years removed from our own; in fact, the episode’s 2019 release date makes it a little bit out of date. The story focuses on the rise of Ashley O (Miley Cyrus), a pop megastar who is going through a period of creative struggles. She finds her image increasingly controlled by that of her managers, and the notion of not being able to have creative flexibility isn’t an uncommon one in any story about a struggling artist that wants to return to their roots and conflicts with their management. What is uncommon (or at least was in 2019) was the notion that Ashley O’s managers may not even need her at all; why hire a temperamental pop star when they can just duplicate her digital likeness and use it as a digital clone? This, of course, was only shortly before this became an actual practice by movie stars like Bruce Willis; how depressing is it that Black Mirror feels like the tamer version of reality?

What makes “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” such a great commentary on pop culture stardom is that it shows what audiences are truly craving from their favorite artists. A majority of Ashley O’s fans don’t want to deal with her personality, learn about her interests, or know her on a personal basis; they see her purely as a provider of content. This is something that is easily satisfied by a digital likeness, and once again, the notion of Ashley O trying to “rebel” against her creative team and take back her identity is somehow more optimistic than what we’ve seen as a result of today’s streaming service market. When genuinely talented filmmakers like Ghosted’s Dexter Fletcher are discussing having to make changes to their vision in order to satisfy streaming parameters, Ashley O’s refusal to compromise makes her inspiring.

The Effects Of Fandom

The success of The Idol and its hyper-sexualization of Lily-Rose Depp shows that the gross, one-dimensional version of Ashley O in “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” most likely would probably be pretty successful in today's streaming market. Fans are interested in seeing the version of an artist that has been presented to them by a clever media marketing campaign supported by data and viewership, regardless if it bears anything in common with what that artist is actually like. It’s also a reason that the casting of Cyrus was so brilliant, as the idea of being turned on by a fanbase once she started making bold artistic swings and speaking out about issues in her personal life is something she’s fairly familiar with, to say the least.

As any film, television, or pop culture consumer knows, toxic fandoms have become an increasingly dangerous force within the modern entertainment industry, as it’s been shown that their hateful campaigns can actually change studio decisions. Black Mirror is often a call to action, and “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” focuses on how Ashley’s fans Rachel (Angourie Rice) and Jack Goggins (Madison Davenport) support and rescue her when the digital likeness threatens to take over. How sad is it that in 2023, we need to all be acting a lot more like the characters in Black Mirror?