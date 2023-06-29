Often involving technology and always critizing/satirizing society in a very intriguing way, the Charlie Brooker series has caught the attention of many throughout the years. A new Black Mirror season hit the small screen this month, and viewers couldn't help showing their excitement.

While the latest sixth season has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the series' ability to surprise global audiences is undebatable. And although some opinions regarding the famous science fiction drama are pretty much universal, others are not so much. From "White Christmas" not deserving the hype to "Mazey Day" being an excellent episode, these are Redditors' most controversial Black Mirror takes.

10 "White Christmas" Doesn't Deserve the Hype

Image via Netflix

In this Christmas special, the plot follows Matt (Jon Hamm) and Potter (Rafe Spall), two men who exchange spooky stories about their past existence in the outer world in a bizarre and mysterious icy outpost.

According to cattails17, the episode wasn't that deserving of the hype it got. "It was a good episode but is nowhere near my top 5," the user wrote. Featuring impeccable acting and great edition, "White Christmas" is often considered one of the best tales in Black Mirror, though it seemingly fell short of some people's expectations. The episode explores toxic masculinity and arguably features one of the most divisive endings in the series.

9 "Striking Vipers" Was Great

Image via Netflix

In Season 5's "Striking Vipers," the concept of virtual reality is brought to an interesting light. Following two old friends, Danny (Anthony Mackie) and Karl (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), as they reconnect over a fighting game, the creative episode invites viewers on a wild ride.

"Why is no one talking about striking vipers?! That was a great episode!" Ill-Asparagus-4974 noted when someone opened a discussion about "unpopular episode opinions." There is no doubt that the episode provides audiences with food for thought as it delivers an innovative take on modern romance.

8 "Fifteen Million Merits" is Really Underrated

Image via Netflix

Starring the talented British actor Daniel Kaluuya and Jessica Brown Findlay, "Fifteen Million Merits" is actually one of the most poignant episodes in the series given the powerful way it reflects on reality TV and class hierarchy. Viewers tag along as Kaluuya's character, Bing, attempts to help Findlay's Abi get on a singing competition show. All this in a world where people's lives consist of riding exercise bikes to gain currency.

Not only does stephiemarie93 believe that the episode isn't given the credit it deserves, but that it would have been "a far better episode to introduce Black Mirror." On the same thead, throw0012 agrees saying that the mere thought of "living indoors with no natural light or fresh air, with artificial screens in your face all the time" gave me them an "uncomfortable feeling" they could not shake for ages.

7 Season 5 is... Not That Bad

Image via Netflix

Only made off three episodes ("Striking Vipers, "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" and "Smithereens") and featuring some well-known faces in the industry, Season 5 is the shortest Black Mirror season, and the general consensus in the fandom seems to be that it is possibly the weakest of the bunch, too.

On Reddit, Nm9299 commented that their unpopular opinion is that the fifth season of the series was "not nearly as bad as a lot of you make it out to be," with their only complaint being that they "wish it had more episodes." A different user, andra_quack, shines a positive light on "Smithereens" in particular, adding that it is a "super underrated" episode and "had a really good Black Mirror-esque plot twist."

6 Season 3 Was Disappointing

Image via Netflix

If the previous statement shocked some viewers, this one will certainly dumbstruck the majority: On Reddit, it is believed that Black Mirror's third season was a major let down (even though it featured iconic and shocking episodes in the series like "Nosedive," "Shut Up and Dance" and "San Junipero").

To saffir and other users who agreed, the issue with Season 3 was definitely the writing: "All of Season 3 felt like they took money away from hiring good writers in order to hire some recognizable actors," the Redditor noted.

5 "Crocodile" Deserves More Love

Image via Netflix

In the third episode of the fourth season, "Crocodile," an insurance agent (Kiran Sonia Sawar) looks into a minor traffic accident using a tool that investigates people's memories to help establish facts. However, it ultimately turns out that one of her witnesses (Andrea Riseborough) is hiding something.

While the episode doesn't usually get much love, GeckoNova, for one, admitted that it is actually their favorite, describing it as "very tense and brutal." Like crocodiles, the thought-provoking episode's protagonist, Mia, is cold-blooded and ruthless, hence the title. There's also the popular expression "crocodile tears," which very much applies.

4 Kenny Deserved Better

Image via Netflix

"Shut up and Dance" is one of the most memorable and disturbing episodes in the series due to the shocking plot twist in the ending. It follows a teenage boy (Alex Lawther) who is manipulated by a hacker into committing criminal acts after he is caught masturbating to seemingly questionable media.

While Lawther's character was quite literally a menace (especially to kids), some users on the platform feel that, in gigaLion's words, he "did not deserve what he got" and "needed help." In a different thread, telehax believes that "the hacker is still the bad guy" and that "Kenny's punishment was way disproportional."

3 "Mazey Day" is Excellent

Image via Netflix

Starring Zazie Beetz, one of the latest season's most divisive episodes is "Mazey Day," which follows invasive paparazzi as they attempt to take the perfect shot of a distressed young movie star after the terrible consequences of her hit-and-run accident.

Thishenryjames seems to be one of the few people who actually "loved the werewolf" reveal in the episode. While some viewers did not particularly enjoy the supernatural elements in the new Black Mirror tale, others, like EramthgiNeht, believe that viewers are simply missing the point: "Mazey being a werewolf is a sort of 'serves you right' type deal. The paparazzi's are trying to portray her in a disgusting, monstrous light until they go too far and really meet something disgusting and monstrous."

2 The Series Doesn't Need Tech

Image via Netflix

Black Mirror's usage of technology has always been quite prominent, hence why most people immediately connect the two. However, many seem to forget that not all episodes are set in a dystopian society and feature highly-advanced technology devices.

On Reddit, Nice-Advisor5359 thinks that "Black Mirror does not need flashy tech to be good." And in Temporary_Self_3420's words, "a lot of people don’t critically engage with the media they watch, they see it only in the surface level, which in the case of black mirror is 'technology.'" Speaking of which, creator Brooker even made the point (via Insider) to highlight that the show was never about "tech is bad."

1 "San Junipero" is Overhyped

Image via Netflix

Possibly the most controversial take (and the most mentioned on the platform, which, funnily enough, possibly and consequently makes it the least unpopular of all) is that everybody's favorite episode, "San Junipero," is extremely overhyped. It centers around Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) and Kelly's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) visit to the titular town of surf and sun, where their lives are forever altered.

From "I don’t get the obsession with San Junipero" (as commented by Ok-Mammoth5337) to "San Junipero was alright," (in celaeya's words), there seems to be a consensus on the platform regarding the show's colorful and joyful episode. "I don't like the episodes with happy endings in this show. I like disturbing plot twists," crying-atmydask remarked.

