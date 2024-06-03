The Big Picture Black Mirror Season 7 will feature a sequel to "USS Callister," a first for the series.

The decision for a sequel was driven by Brooker's desire to challenge himself and explore characters further.

The cast from the original episode is likely to return, with six episodes ordered for the new season debuting in 2025.

When Black Mirror returns for Season 7 in 2025, fans of the anthology series will, for the first time ever, get to see something they never saw before in the series. For the new batch of episodes, series creator Charlie Brooker (Cunk on Earth) decided that Season 4 episode "USS Callister" is getting a sequel. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner revealed that the sequel has been on his mind for a while.

During the interview, Brooker revealed that part of the reason why he decided to do a sequel episode is because he wanted to challenge himself after he realized that Black Mirror never had "a character that survives beyond one episode." Additionally, the writer also mentioned that the set-up for a sequel was irresistible:

"This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it’s partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I’m going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years. But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did."

Is The Cast From "USS Callister" Returning?

Image via Netflix

The follow-up question in everyone's minds is: if the Season 4 episode is getting a sequel, does it mean that the cast from that particular episode is returning? Brooker stayed mum about that during the interview, but did hint at it by revealing that they'll "continue the story from where we left off." Brooker also casually mentioned that "seeing them all on set has been fantastic," so for now it seems pretty safe to bet that we'll see Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Billy Magnussen (Road House) and even Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) again.

The new season of Black Mirror is set to debut on Netflix in 2025. As usual, the streamer is keeping the plots of all episodes under wraps, and it will probably remain that way until the time comes to debut them. So far, we know that six episodes have been ordered and Brooker is once again writing them.

Netflix is yet to announce a specific release window for the new season of Black Mirror.