One of the most beloved Black Mirror episodes ever is getting a sequel in the show’s upcoming seventh season, set to hit Netflix in 2025. Cast among the anthology series’ top 10 greatest on IMDb and considered a scathing critique of toxic masculinity, Season 4’s “USS Callister” is getting a new life in an episode that will most likely see the crew of the titular spaceship free of the tyranny of Captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons). This will be a first for the Charlie Brooker-created series, as so far all Black Mirror episodes have been closed stories — apart, of course, from the odd reference here and there. But, considering how different the show has proved it is willing to become from its former self in last year’s Season 6, it sure makes sense for such a shift to occur. And, all things considered, if Black Mirror is going to bring back some of its characters, there are none worthier than the guys aboard the USS Callister.

Little to nothing is known about what this upcoming episode will entail. A preview shown at the Next on Netflix event at the Picturehouse Central cinema in London merely stated that "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning." Chances are, then, that Jesse Plemons will not be reprising his role, but Brooker only knows whether this Part 2 episode will feature the likes of Michaela Coel or Jimmi Simpson. But if the episode is set to indeed follow the adventures of the USS Callister, we will inevitably get to see a couple of familiar faces once more. As for the story itself, that can go in a number of ways…

“USS Callister” wraps up in a very open-ended fashion, with the story promising a world of adventure for Daly’s former subordinates while also making it clear that the world out there is full of jerks who would jump at the opportunity of being in the Captain’s shoes. So there’s a chance that a new take on USS Callister might see the crew running into another ruthless master or would-be master. However, said chance is practically equal to the possibility of Black Mirror featuring an episode devoted to Nanette Cole’s (Cristin Milioti) adventures beside her shipmates in the Infinity universe. There’s really no way of knowing, and, especially now that Black Mirror has gone beyond its original premise of critiquing technology, we can allow ourselves to dream.

“USS Callister” Falls in Line with ‘Black Mirror’s Original Premise

When we talk about a shift in what kind of stories Black Mirror allows itself to tell, we are, of course, referencing Season 6’s final episode, “Demon 79,” a fantastic horror tale about a woman joining forces with a demonic entity. It’s a tale completely bereft of new technologies or any commentary about how humans interact with the gadgets already at our disposal. It is, therefore, a tale completely different from the likes of “USS Callister,” an episode very much in line with Black Mirror’s original technology-skeptical approach. In the 2017 story, Brooker fashions a critique not only of toxic masculinity, but also of how we, as members of a society, might treat artificial humans whose personhood isn’t entirely recognized — a topic that Season 4 also broaches in its last episode, “Black Museum.”

While “Black Museum” sees a digital copy of a convicted felon tortured for life, in a never-ending expiation for his crimes that serves no purpose but to quench the thirst for vengeance of others, “USS Callister” has a somewhat narrower scope. In the episode, written by Brooker and William Bridges, Plemons plays the embittered co-founder of a major tech company by the name of Callister, an homage to the USS Enterprise-like vessel from a show called Space Fleet, a Star Trek spoof. Callister is responsible for manufacturing an online game called Infinity, in which players can pilot their own ships in a highly-populated digital universe. There is, however, a version of the game completely inaccessible to regular players — a Space Fleet mod that has Daly as its sole user. In it, the Callister co-founder torments digital copies of his co-workers in an eternal game of make-believe in which he is their infallible Captain Kirk.

On his Space Fleet server, Daly forces the women in the office, including those who have called him out for harassment, to kiss him at the end of all missions, and the men to celebrate him as the greatest that has ever lived. He also does things like forcing a man to watch a copy of his son die and turning those who dare to challenge him into spider-like monsters stranded on deserted planets. All of this is made worse by the fact that the digital copies made by Daly are completely conscious and have memories of their real selves before they were thrown into this spaceship hell.

“USS Callister” Ends on a Hopeful Note for Its Characters

The tide changes when Daly makes a copy of office newcomer Nanette. Unwilling to bow down to this wicked master, no matter how many tortures he throws her way, Nanette concocts a plan to rid herself and her colleagues of Daly’s influence. The episode ends with the USS Callister crew flying into a wormhole created by an update in the game and entering the main server, leaving behind a powerless Daly, who is killed as his virtual self is disconnected from the rest of the world. Once in the real Infinity, Nanette and the others bump into a rude gamer who threatens to kill them, but they quickly manage to escape. A universe of adventure awaits them.

It’s a heartwarming ending, seeing these people who were so downtrodden finally free to roam across space, with the universe all but literally at their fingertips. And, considering how well-received “USS Callister” was, it is definitely an ending that warrants something more. Viewers would love to see what happens to the crew of the USS Callister now that they’re their own people, how they develop and how they get to relate to one another free of Daly’s iron fist. Heck, there are even physiological questions at play here: the episode makes a point of showing us that Space Fleet’s wholesome universe doesn’t allow for genitals, and at least one character remarks how much they miss pooping. Is that an issue within Infinity as a whole? Or will Nanette and her friends finally have whole bodies?

There’s certainly a lot to be explored in the format of a space adventure, and now that Black Mirror has opened the doors to different kinds of stories with “Demon 79,” there’s nothing stopping the show from choosing that path. While there is a critique present in “USS Callister,” the thing that viewers most loved about the episode was its Star Trek-like universe. It’s no wonder: people sure love Star Trek, a show that’s existed for 58 years through reboots and spin-offs, and they love Star Trek spoofs, from The Orville to Galaxy Quest, just as much. So it would be a smart choice for Black Mirror, now that it’s looking to pursue other genres, to delve into different realms of sci-fi by embracing an adventure story.

A “USS Callister” Sequel Can Still Pack Some Technology Critique

It would certainly be awesome to see what Charlie Brooker has to offer us in these terms. Perhaps we could be looking at a critique of classic science fiction as a genre, in line with Nanette and Elena’s (Milanka Brooks) comments about the sexist outfits and borderline racist skin tones of their characters. It would be a change for Black Mirror, as it would present us with something that the show hasn’t done before, but it would also be somewhat akin to previous episodes in that it would use sci-fi as a way to criticize something that very much exists in our world — i.e., the media we consume and glorify. However, Brooker could also choose to go another route with his “USS Callister” sequel. He could choose to use it for a continued exploration of how we relate to technology itself.

You see, the ending of “USS Callister” is very similar to the conclusion of another beloved Black Mirror episode: Season 3’s “San Junipero.” Both stories end with their characters facing eternal life in a digital otherworld, with all the things that living forever may entail. Now, “San Junipero” is usually regarded as having a happy ending, with its two leads lovingly united despite all the things that would’ve kept them apart in the real world. However, the episode also tells us that those who choose to spend the afterlife in “San Junipero” tend to fall into a state of boredom and despair in the face of a life that has no end.

To taint an episode as beautiful and important as “San Junipero” with a sequel about how awful eternal life might be would be cruel, to say the least. However, there’s nothing stopping Brooker from exploring these same themes in the “USS Callister” sequel. The episode could be entirely about Nanette and her fellow crew members becoming worse versions of themselves, in a twisted version of the promise of eternal life through artificial intelligence. There’s also the matter of the rude gamer they meet: perhaps the sequel episode could focus on how people interact through screens, or continue the original story’s theme of how we treat people whose personhood we don’t recognize.

There are many possibilities to consider, including the possibility that the new episode will have nothing to do with any of the things we mentioned here. However, given how open-ended it is and how much it offers itself to new scenarios, there is no doubt that “USS Callister” is the one Black Mirror episode that definitely begs to be continued. There are still many questions to be answered and many aspects to be investigated. Hey, they can even go full Star Trek and introduce us to the crew of a whole new ship! Infinity is the limit.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

