Black Mirror is one of the most visually arresting series in the history of television. While it's typically discussed in terms of its powerful storytelling and social commentary, the series also features equally impactful and incredibly stunning imagery. Whether it's the cold dystopian landscapes, or contrasting settings that juxtapose the past and future, or life and death, Black Mirror employs striking imagery to emphasize and gesture towards its deeper themes while also engrossing viewers.

Some of the episodes feature such stunning imagery and well-done camerawork that the images linger in the viewers' minds long after they've ended. Whether it's the retro artificial paradise world of San Junipero or the cold, mountainous landscapes of Crocodile, these episodes solidify their legacies with a blend of powerful storytelling and stunning aesthetics.

10 "Striking Vipers"

Series 5, Episode 1