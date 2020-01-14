Based on This Trailer, ‘Black Monday’s Season 2 Will Be the Funnest Show of 2020

Black Monday looks fun as hell. The trailer for the second season of the stock market crime dramedy boasts a killer core cast of Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, and Paul Scheer in the most ridiculously delightful 1980s getups (someone needs to GIF Scheer roller skating, stat). It boasts delicious cinematography, cut together with the stylish panache of a Scorsese, a Boogie Nights, a Hustlers. And it boasts the promise of downfall, of reckoning, of consequences, of Cheadle’s truly bonkers hairstyle.

After the events of season 1’s disruptions resulted in the horrific stock market crash of 1987 — and, um, two people dead. Now, Mo (Cheadle) and Keith (Scheer) are on the run but hungry for more power, more acclaim, more money. But Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the new dogs on top. What will happen when all their paths collide again? Who will get caught, and who will stay (relatively) clean? And what, exactly, is the Coming to America accent?

Cheadle himself produces the show alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It was created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl). Additional season 2 stars include comedy vets like June Diane Raphael, Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, and Casey Wilson. If you’re looking for a fun, frothy crime comedy with equal parts bite and silliness, jump the heck into this trailer and find your new fave TV show.

Black Monday season 2 airs on Showtime starting March 15. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on the show, here’s our review of its first season. Plus, our interview with Hall, one of our great comedy actors.