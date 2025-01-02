Cold winter weather is the perfect excuse to wrap yourself in a cozy blanket while you watch horror movies – no one will notice if you pull it up over your eyes a few times. And slow-burn horror is a great way to go on those chilly nights, especially when it’s a slow-burn against a snowy background itself. Nick Szostakiwskyj’s Black Mountain Side is an underrated contemporary gem that blends elements from two of the most iconic winter horror movies of all time – Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and John Carpenter’s The Thing – with its own unique folk horror twist.

Set in the northern reaches of Canada where temperatures can reach 50 below zero, Black Mountain Side follows a team of archaeologists who have begun uncovering an ancient structure that doesn’t fit the anthropological timeline of the area. As the dig continues, their situation slowly deteriorates as local workers vanish, radio contact with their suppliers is lost, and something appears to be infecting some of their own team — or are they just losing their minds in the freezing-cold wilderness?

‘Black Mountain Side’ Pulls Influence From Two Iconic Directors

Image via Monarch Home Video

Both Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and John Carpenter’s The Thing are top-tier winter horror movies that go in very different directions with their horror. The Shining is much more slow-paced, and the terror stems from the deep sense of isolation and the ambiguity of Jack Nicholson’s descent into madness. The Thing, meanwhile, is full of horrific action and showcases the characters’ paranoia towards each other due to a decidedly unambiguous threat. Black Mountain Side does a very effective combination of these elements along with a dash of folk horror to give it a fresh twist. First, Black Mountain Side uses stark title cards to show the passing of time, very similar to the timeframe titles intercut within The Shining. The build-up to the actual horror is also pretty slow, like Kubrick’s film, with the first real incident against one of the main archaeological team members only happening at the 40-minute mark.

However, that moment is shocking, loud, and frantic before returning to the film’s earlier stillness just as abruptly; while not as graphic as The Thing, Black Mountain Side has some pretty disturbing scenes, and the misfortunes the characters experience have a real, identifiable source rather than being left ambiguous. And while there is an undercurrent of suspicion and paranoia in Black Mountain Side, Nick Szostakiwskyj puts his own twist on it by only having the characters be suspicious of each other. The audience becomes privy to the fact that the things each person is experiencing are real after a certain point, but to the other characters in the movie, some people just start doing and saying unhinged things out of nowhere, priming them to turn on each other eventually.

‘Black Mountain Side’ Is a Slow Burn of Paranoia and Isolation

The events in Black Mountain Side take their time to unravel, both in-universe and out. The entire movie takes place over the course of a month, so there’s a fair amount of downtime between the wilder moments of limb chopping and gunfire. But that downtime is worth it because it helps build the tension and really drives home the isolation of the characters. They’re stuck in a miserably cold location with the amount of daylight getting increasingly shorter, and the beautiful but harsh snowy landscape really drives that isolation home to the audience as well.

On top of that, there’s absolutely no music in the film; the soundtrack is silence punctuated only by conversations, screams, and an incredibly disturbing voice that it seems only certain characters can hear at certain times. The finale is much more action-packed than the rest of the movie, but it still feels strangely quiet because of the lack of music and the unsettling calm of the entity with the terrible voice that finally reveals itself in full to those who are still alive. The silence allows the voice of whatever is in the woods with the archaeologists to quite literally speak for itself, giving off the same creepy vibes as the devilish voice at the end of The Witch.

Although some might find the final explanations a little too ambiguous, Black Mountain Side is very effective at building a deep sense of unease. The slowly creeping tension of The Shining and the paranoia of The Thing come together in a new snowy horror that will make you second-guess everything you see - or don't see - the next time you walk through the woods.