The Brazilian film I'm Still Here is gathering steam ahead of its wider American release on the back of its well-deserved 3 Oscar nominations. The Walter Salles-directed film, his first in twelve years, is already surpassing expectations at the box office, with critics and audiences alike praising its lead performance from Fernanda Torres and its particularly relevant subject matter. These nominations make it part of a small but brilliant group of films from Brazil that have been nominated at the Academy Awards, stretching all the way back to 1960.

The award was given to France on account of the film's French director, but Black Orpheus is almost uniquely Brazilian in its sights and its sounds. The director, Marcel Camus, blends the mythological story of Orpheus and his love Eurydice with the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and the sounds of bossa nova and samba music. The film won the Palme d'Or at the 1959 Cannes Film Festival before moving stateside and winning the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1960. Black Orpheus won those awards primarily because of its vibrancy, its dance-like cinematography, and its ethereal, dream-like narrative.

What Is 'Black Orpheus' About?