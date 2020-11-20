Nestled in the Hollywood Reporter Heat Vision newsletter are new details about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Panther 2. For one thing, it seems to indeed be happening which is very, very weird considering the recent, tragic death of leading man Chadwick Boseman (yes, the first film made over $1 billion worldwide but come on). And while the original production start date of March 2021 is no longer happening, the production has only shifted slightly, to July 2021. It’ll still be filmed primarily in Atlanta (hopefully there will be another international jaunt a la the original’s trip to South Korea) – and what’s more, they might have locked down one of the movie’s villains.

THR is reporting that Tenoch Huerta, from Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, is in talks to play one of the baddies in Black Panther 2. It’s unclear who he will be playing so comic book nerds, start your speculation. Coogler famously wanted Kraven the Hunter to appear in the first film but couldn’t unmoor the character from the clutches of Sony’s deal (Kraven was primarily known as a Spider-Man villain and is included in the contract). Maybe he can get his wish this time around?

Again, it’s unclear what Black Panther 2 will be this time around and if other actors will feel inclined to return (or run the risk of negating the ironclad contracts for their multi-picture deal). It’s an incredibly unenviable situation and while it’s clear why Marvel Studios thinks that they should continue with the franchise, at this point it still feels wrong, like something of a betrayal to Boseman’s legacy. We shall see what happens.

