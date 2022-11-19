Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently lighting up the box office. To go along with the film's release Funko has been slowly unveiling its various waves of Pop vinyl figures. Now Funko has debuted a new Target-exclusive Wakanda Forever 4-pack and Walmart-exclusive soda that will have Marvel fans endlessly excited.

The 4-Pack features Nakia in her underwater armor, the new Black Panther, Ironheart in her Mark 2 armor, and Okoye. These are all figures that Funko is selling individually, including this Ironheart suit which was announced alongside this 4-pack. However, the version of Ironheart found in the 4-pack glows in the dark. Riri Williams aka Ironheart was a major part of Wakanda Forever’s plot as she became a target for the most powerful nations in the world and her Mark 2 armor was made for the epic final battle with the help of Shuri. The red, black, and blue color scheme, like the original Iron Man suit that inspired it, popped off the screen. Seeing her fight alongside the Black Panther and the people of Wakanda against Namor’s army was truly a treat for any long-time Marvel fan.

However, if that wasn’t enough Ironheart for you, Funko is also making a new Walmart-exclusive Soda for Riri’s Mark 2 Wakandan armor. The design is very similar to the Pop version, but this figure is showing off one of Ironheart’s arm cannons. There’s also a Chase variant of the Soda with Ironheart’s helmet removed. Riri Williams is front and center in this version of the figure.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Funko Pops Show the Characters Ready for War

There were so many amazing elements that made Wakanda Forever so special. The film was a somber love letter to the late Chadwick Boseman while pushing Wakanda and the MCU into the future with great new characters and storylines worthy of the Black Panther legacy. Wakanda Forever had a lot to tackle in its meaty almost three-hour runtime, but for the most part, director Ryan Coogler handled everything with epic and emotional grace. Ironheart in particular could have easily felt forced. However, how Marvel introduced Riri’s story into the MCU just felt natural. That only makes the wait for Disney+'s Ironheart series that much harder. Both Ironheart and Black Panther have a bright future ahead of them in the MCU.

While you wait to see Wakanda Forever again, you can pre-order the Target exclusive 4-pack for $47.99, and you can find more information on the solo Ironheart Mark 2 Pop on Funko’s website. The Walmart-exclusive Ironheart Soda isn’t up for pre-order yet. Wakanda Forever is in theaters now, check out the new Funko collection down below.